Sail Sydney opens with Olympic Classes

Britain's Ed Wright is in third place in the Finn event and Lorenzo Chiavarini is third in the Laser event.

Nicholas Heiner of the Netherlands leads the Finn class, two points ahead of nts ahead of Josh Junior of New Zealand after six races.

In the Laser class, Aussie Matthew Wearn leads by six popints from Kiwi Sam Meech after six races.

In the 49ers, David and Lach Gilmour AUS have a 13 point lead, while in the 49ersFX, Tess and Jamie Ryan of Australia have a 13 point lead from Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmont.

In the Nacras 17, Australia's Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin lead by one point from Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders of New Zealand after eight races.

Mara Stransky of Australia leads the Open Radial event, with Mike Compton four points back in second after six races.

In the men's 470 class, Spain's Jordi Xameer and Nicolas Rodriguez are tied for the lead with Daichi Takyama and Kimihiko Imamura of Japan. In third place are Mat Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia.

In the women's 470, Nia Jerwood and Monique Devries lead by four points ahead of Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort of Germany after six races.

Full results available here

