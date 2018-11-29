British Finn stars head Down Under

With the 2019 Finn Gold Cup being hosted by the Royal Brighton YC at the end of 2019 (13 – 21 Dec), who also host the Sail Melbourne International regatta, the 2018 event is a chance to test the Port Phillip waters.

Thus there are a number of British Finn sailors heading to Australia next week for the Sail Melbourne event.

Giles Scott, presently racing with Ben Ainslie's INEOS Rebels UK at the Extreme Sailing Series grand finale in Los Cabos, Mexico, is expected in Melbourne, where he will join British sailing team members Ed Wright and Henry Wetherell for the Melbourne Finn event.

They will face Holland's Nicholas Heiner, the current world #1, who is also sailing in the earlier Sail Sydney event, and top Aussie Finn sailors; Jake Lilley, Jock Calvert, Lewis Brake and Oliver Tweddell.

Also on the Sydney and Melbourne entry lists is the British sailing team member, Laser sailor Lorenzo Chiavarini.

Sail Sydney and Sail Melbourne International are World Sailing 100 points graded Olympic sailing events.

