Talking of Olympic Offshore Keelboat Racing

At the recent World Sailing Annual Conference in Sarasota, USA, the Mixed 2 Person Offshore event was agreed by the WS Council for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Quentin Vlamynck and his prototype Mini 6.50 Arkema 3 at the Mini Transat . . .

Equipment trials will be required for the Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore, with the decision on the Equipment to be made at the 2019 Annual Conference.

There is also the matter of the race format to be decided, assuming that the IOC thinks this is a suitable event for the Olympic Games, not that they turn down very much if it hints of improved media coverage.

Offshore Race gets the nod for 2024 Olympics

