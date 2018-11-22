World Sailing dinghy Sea-trials for early 2019

Due to the challenges of equipment transport, logistics and climate considerations, Southern European venues are preferred to host the Sea-trials in February, March or April 2019.

The Sea-trials are expected to comprise of two days ashore and up to three days of sailing.

Following the selection of a venue and dates, MNAs will be invited to nominate one male sailor, within the 75kg to 90kg weight range and one female sailor, within the 55kg to 70kg weight range.

The boats involved in the Sea-trials are: the D-Zero, Laser Standard and Laser Radial, Melges 14, and the RS Aero.

Following the Sea-trial phase, World Sailing's Council will select the Equipment in 2019 to be used at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Interested MNAs are requested to email to [email protected] by 17:00 UTC on Friday 30 November.

Bids that include proposed dates, sailing condition description and description and imagery of installations are requested by 17:00 UTC on Friday 14 December 2018.

World Sailing's Board of Directors will then decide on the venue.

Tender Document available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here