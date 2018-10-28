Hitting the Olympic Road?

The Spring dates for the World Cup Series Genoa and the Hyéres Regatta, which will follow the Trofeo Princesa Sofia have been revised and are now confirmed for 2019 and 2020.

Genoa, Italy will host its first World Cup Series event in 2019 and the 2020 edition will also act as the European continental qualification regatta for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Both the 2019 and 2020 editions of World Cup Series Genoa will have open quotas to encourage bigger fleets for this new venue.

The list below includes the European and World championships for the ten Olympic classes, including the return of Olympic class racing to the UK with the European Championships for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17, at Weymouth in May.

This will be the first time that the Nacra 17 has held an International event in the UK since the multihull became a foiling class.

Towards the end of 2019 the Olympic venue of Enoshima, Japan, takes centre stage with Enoshima hosting the first round of the 2019/20 World Cup (25 Aug to 1 Sep 2019).

The Laser, Radial and 470 classes also have world championships in Japan around that time, and the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra17 and Finn classes will then move to Australia and New Zealand for world championship events, to complete a well travelled year.

Looking forward into 2020, the Japan Olympic venue will host the World Cup Final in June 2020, shortly before the Games Opening Ceremony on Friday 24 July 2020.

A total of 55 Olympic and Paralympic Sports will be contested at the Tokyo 2020 Games, the Olympic Sailing events are scheduled to start on Saturday 26 July, the same day as the new Surfing event.

2019 Olympic classes World Cup and Major events

World Cup Round 2, Miami USA: 27 Jan to 3 Feb 2019

Trofeo Princesa Sofia, ESP: 29 Mar to 6 Apr 2019

RS:X Europeans, Mallorca, ESP: 7 to 13 Apr 2019

World Cup Round 3, Genoa ITA: 15 to 21 Apr 2019

Hyéres Regatta, FRA: 27 Apr - 4 May 2019

470 Europeans, MON: 2 - 10 May 2019

Finn Europeans, Marsala ITA: 9 to 17 May 2019

49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans, WPNSA GBR: 13 to 19 May 2019

Laser, Radial Europeans, Porto POR: 18 to 25 May 2019

Medemblik Regatta, NED: 20 to 25 May 2019

World Cup Final, Marseille FRA: 2 to 9 Jun 2019

Kiel Regatta, GER: 22 to 20 Jun 2019

Laser Worlds, Sakaiminati City JPN: 1 to 9 Jul 2019

Laser Radial Worlds, Sakaiminati City JPN: 16 to 24 Jul 2019

World Cup Round 1 Enoshima JPN: 25 Aug to 1 Sep 2019

470 Worlds, Enoshima, JPN: 2 to 9 Sep 2019

RS:X Worlds ITA - Torbole: 22 to 28 Sep 2019

49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds, NZL: 29 Nov to 8 Dec 2019

Finn Gold Cup, Melbourne, AUS: 13 to 21 Dec 2019

At the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, overall Britain won 4 Gold, 9 Silver and 2 Bronze.

In the sailing event Keith Musto and Tony Morgan won Silver in the Men's Flying Dutchman class.

