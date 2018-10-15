Youth Olympic Sailing - Final Sailing medals awarded

Two dramatic winner-takes-all finals saw a remarkable double-silver medal awarded on both occasions, with racers in the Girl’s and Boy’s fleets both tying in second place.

An historic day also saw the Dominican Republic and the Philippines win their first Olympic medals in Sailing.

Overall, over five events from three classes in Sailing, Italy topped the medal table with two golds and one silver, closely followed by France with three silvers.

In the girl's Kiteboarding final Tomasoni, with two points from finishing second, took gold, while third-placed Nina Font (ESP) finished with three points to sit in joint second overall with Poema Newland (FRA).

In the Boy’s final, Corniel soared to yet another win to seal a well-deserved gold.

Toni Vodisek (SLO) received a one-point race penalty, and ended up with a three-point total, meaning he shared silver with third-placed Christian Tio (PHI).

The Sailing events were based at the Club Náutico San Isidro. The five sailing events include, Girl’s and Boy’s Kiteboarding (Twin Tip Racing), Girl’s and Boy’s Windsurfing (Techno 293+) and the Mixed Multihull (Nacra 15).

Great Britain entered competitiors in the Girl’s and Boy’s Windsurfing, with Finn Hawkins winning a bronze medal in the Boy's event.

Full Olympic sailing results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here