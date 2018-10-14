Youth Olympic Games - Nacra 15 medals decided

Already in first place ahead of the Medal Race, Cittadini and Romairone finished sixth, which was enough to hand them the gold medal with a seven-point advantage.

Titouan Petard and Kenza Coutard (FRA) claimed an impressive Medal Race win, which moved them from fourth place overall up to a silver medal position.

It meant Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (NED), who started the day in the silver medal position, lost out by just one point after finishing fourth in the Medal Race to claim bronze.

No British entry in the Nacra 15 or Kiteboarding events.

The Kiteboarding class managed to complete the first of two semi finals in both the Boy’s and the Girl’s fleets.

They will use Sunday’s reserve day to complete the second semi final, before racing the Petit final (which will determine fifth to eighth place) and the main winner-takes-all Final to crown the Youth Olympic champion.

