Youth Olympic Games - Hawkins in battle for Bronze

Alexandros Kalpogiannakis (GRE) and Nicolo Renna (ITA) will battle for the gold and siver medals and Finn Hawkins will defend his bronze medal position, with an 11 point advantage over Tomer Vardimon of Israel.

Kalpogiannakis (1,1,2) has a seven point lead from second placed Renna (2,2,1) with Hawkins (3,4,3) 20 points back in third place.

Vardimon is Hawkins main threat, 11 points back, with Haoze Chen of China a further five points back in fifth place. Tom Garandeau of France in in sixth place.

In the girls windsurfer, Britain's Islay Watson (10,11,6) has recoverd to 11th overall, but will finish out of the medals.

Italy's Giorgia Speciale (3,4,1) now has a 17 point lead ahead of Manon Pianazz (1,2,7) of France, in the battle for the gold and silver.

Israel's Naama Gazit (4,3,16) in third place, has a two point lead over Yana Reznikova (6,1,3) of Russia. Celina Saubidet of Argentina is in fifth place, but 25 points off the podium places.

Friday’s final windsurfing race is non-discardable.

In the other sailing events (no GBR competitors):

The Mixed Nacra 15 fleet had a reserve day, so no racing Thursday, they resume racing Friday.

Kiteboarding were able to complete one race, with the top three of both the Girl’s and the Boy’s fleet remaining the same going into the final day's racing.

In the boy's Kite Boarding fleet Deury Corniel (DOM) leads by five points from Cameron Maramenides (USA) and in third place just one point back is Toni Vodisek (SLO).

In the Girl’s fleet, Alina Kornelli (GER) has an eight point lead from Sofia Tomasoni (ITA) with third Nina Font of Spain one point back.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here