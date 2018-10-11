Youth Olympic Games - Day 4

Hawkins keeps third place overall, but has dropped back from the two leaders, Alexandros Kalpogiannakis (GRE) and Nicolo Renna (ITA).

A 5, 13, 5, scoreline keeps Hawkins four points ahead of fourth placed Alexander Lim (SGP) but he is now 15 points off the leaders with four races to go.

"It was a really tricky day today; a lot was happening and the wind was flicking about all over the place," said Hawkins "You had to pick your spot, find your outwind and try and get some consistent results."

Nicolo Renna was the outstanding competitor on Tuesday, with two race wins while overall leader Kalpogiannakis had the best overall score for the day with a 2, 3, 2. The other race winner was Takumi Ikeda of Japan

In the girls windsurfer, Italy's Giorgia Speciale (1,2,3) jumps to a 14 point lead ahead of Manon Pianazz (8,1,7) of France.

Israel's Naama Gazit (7,4,2) takes third place tied on 27 points with her French opponent. Yana Reznikova (2,13,8) of Russia drops to fourth overall.

Britain's Islay Watson (12,18,5) is now 13th overall after eight races.

Racing continues at 12:00 local time on Thursday 11th October.

In the other sailing events (no GBR competitors):

The Mixed Nacra 15 fleet completed four more races. Dante Cittadini and Teresa Romairone (17,6,2) of Argentina now lead by five points.

The Dutch pair, Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (7,1,5,1) move into second place ahead of Titouan Petard and Kenza Coutard (3,5,1,8) of France. Henri Philippe Demesmaeker and Frederique van Eupen (2,2,2,3) of Belgium are in fourth place.

In the boy's Kite Boarding fleet two discards after five races ensures that Deury Corniel (6,6) (DOM) was able to keep his overall lead after two more races.

Second is Cameron Maramenides (1,7) (USA) and in third place Toni Vodisek (4,1) (SLO).

In the Girl’s fleet, Alina Kornelli (GER) won both races to lead from Sofia Tomasoni (3,8) (ITA) with third Nina Font (7,2) of Spain.

