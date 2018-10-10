Youth Olympic Games - Hawkins in podium place

Kalpo Kalpogiannakis of Greece, keeps the overall lead on five points, with Italy's Nicolo Renna (7,2) in second and Hawkins ten points off the lead in third, two clear of Haoze Chen in fourth place.

The Techno 293+ fleets managed a slalom race and a fleet race, with Kalpogiannakis finishing 13th in the slalom, but another win in the fleet race later in the day retained his top spot.

In the girls windsurf Italy's Giorgia Speciale (3,2) leads by three points from Yana Reznikova (13,4) of Russia, with third Manon Pianazz (10,1) of France.

Holland's Veerle Ten Have won the slalom race and is in eighth place overall. Britain's Islay Watson (8,9) is now 14th overall after five races.

In the other sailing events (no GBR competitors):

The Mixed Nacra 15 fleet completed four more races. Dante Cittadini and Teresa Romairone (1,4,2,4) of Argentina now top the leaderboard by three points.

In second place are Titouan Petard and Kenza Coutard (6,2,9,3) of France and third are the Dutch pair, Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (3,1,4,7).

Other race Nacra winners were Italy's Andrea Spagnolli and Giulia Fava in race 3 and Henri Philippe Demesmaeker and Frederique van Eupen of Belgium in race 4.

The Kiteboarding were affected by the postponement of the fourth race at the end of the day, both Girl’s and Boy’s Kiteboarding completed three elimination races.

In the boy's fleet Deury Corniel (DOM) has three wins and is two points ahead of Cameron Maramenides (USA) and five points ahead of Christian Tio (PHI).

In the Girl’s fleet, Alina Kornelli (GER) won two out of three races to take the current first-place ranking, leading Ona Romani (ARG) and Sofia Tomasoni (ITA) by three points.

Nina Font of Spain won the first race and is fourth overall.

Full results available here

