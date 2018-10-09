Day 2 at Youth Olympic Games

Britain's Finn Hawkins finished eighth in the boy's Techno 293+ windsurf race and is now fifth overall after three races.

Alexandros Kalpogiannakis of Greece was second behind Italy's Nicolo Renna with Tomer Vardimon of Isreal third. Overall Kalpogiannakis has a two point lead from Renna, with Haoze Chen (5) in third place.

In the girls's windsurf, Yana Reznikova of Russia won the only race and is now second behind Italy's Giorgia Speciale (3), with third Manon Pianazz (5) of France.

Britain's Islay Watson was 13th and is now 16th overall after three races.

In the other sailing events (no GBR competitors):

Titouan Petard and Kenza Coutard (FRA) won the only race completed for the Mixed Multihull Nacra 15 race, and lead from home favourites Dante Cittadini and Teresa Romairone (ARG), with Spaniards Eloisa Santacreu and Adrian Surroca in third.

Kiteboarding also made its Youth Olympic Games debut today, completing the first part of race one in opening series.

Two heats were raced in the Girl’s and the Boy’s fleets; the top three ranked athletes in each heat progress to a six-strong Heat Final A, while the other six are put through to Heat Final B. The finishing positions in Final A and B will decide the result for the first race of the week.

Paula Herrmann (DOM) and Christian Tio (PHI) both finished second in their heats and will be racing in the Girl’s and Boy’s Final A.

Also making up the Girl’s Final A are Sofia Tomasoni (ITA), Nina Font (ESP), Poema Newland (FRA), Ona Romani (ARG) and Oliwia Hlobuczek (POL).

Joining Tio in the Boy’s Final A will be Benoit Gomez (FRA), Cameron Maramenides (USA), Manoel Dos Santos Neto (BRA), Adeury Corniel (DOM) and Toni Vodisek (SLO).

The Girl’s and Boy’s Kiteboarders will follow heats-based system throughout the week, eventually determining which four athletes will progress to the final.

Full results available here

