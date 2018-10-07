Light Winds for Day 1 at Youth Olympic Games

Not such good news in the women's event where Islay Watson (17,14) finished down in 17th place after her first two races.

Alexandros Kalpogiannakis of Greece won both races in the men's event, with Haoze Chen (4,2) and Nicolo Renna (3,3) tied on six points for second and Finn Hawkins (4,4) in fourth place.

In the women's event, Italy's Giorgia Speciale also won both the first two races and leads by three points from Manon Pianazz (3,2) and Yana Reznikova (2,3), both with 5 points.

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here