2018 Youth Olympic Games open Saturday

British youth sailors, Islay Watson (17) and Finn Hawkins (15) will compete in the Techno 293+ board events at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Watson took gold at the 2018 Youth Worlds in July, competing in the RS:X Girls fleet and will again face Veerle ten Have (NZL) and Giorgia Speciale (ITA) who took silver and bronze at the USA event.

Hawkins is one of the youngest athletes picked for Team GB, and was third at the recent Techno Youth World Championships.

Windsurfing begins at 12:00 local time (UTC-3) on Sunday 7 October, with the Kiteboarding and Nacra 15 events following on Monday 8 October.

In the Techno 293+, the first race of the opening series will be a fleet race. Following the first race, either a fleet or slalom single elimination series race will be held.

All fleet races will race in one group and each slalom race will be divided into four heats with semi-finals and finals to decide who gets maximum points from that race.

The final race will be a fleet race, featuring all the competitors.

Britain does not have entries in the kitebording or Nacra 15 sailing events as no British athletes qualified to compete.

Perhaps helping to explain the RYA British Sailing Team seeking Kite atheletes posting.

