Trial phase recommended for New Olympic Classes

From the initial eight compliant bids the Board has discussed and approved the Working Party recommendation to proceed to evaluation and trials for four of the boats.

Shortlisted (in alphabetical order):

D-Zero, presented by Devotti Sailing s.r.o.

Laser Standard and Laser Radial sailboat, presented by ILCA

Melges 14, presented by Melges Boat Works Inc., NELO and Mackay Boats Ltd.

RS Aero, presented by RS Sailing.

If this recommendation is accepted, equipment trials (sea trials) and evaluation will be carried out under the supervision of the Equipment Committee in order to comply with Regulation 23.1.3(e).

Following the trials and evaluation, a report will be made to World Sailing's Equipment Committee who will then make a recommendation to Council on the final selection of the equipment.

Final Equipment recommendation and Council decision no later than November 2019.

More here -

Olympic Laser/Radial replacement bids revealed

Take a look at the 3 Olympic Pretenders

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here