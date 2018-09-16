World Cup Japan - 2nd Gold for GBR

The Finn and the two 470 fleets did not race as the wind failed on the final day of the World Cup Japan, leaving just the Laser and Radial to complete their medal races.

In the men's Laser Britain's Elliot Hanson confirmed his gold, finishing sixth in the medal race. Aussie Matthew Wearn took the silver and Sam Meech of New Zealand the bronze.

Michael Beckett finished third on the water, just missing out on a podium place by two points. Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini finished in eighth overall.

In the women's Radial, Holland's Marit Boumeester won the medal race to take the gold. Josefin Olsson of Sweden took the silver and Emma Plasschaert of Belgium the bronze.

Britain's Hannah Snellgrove finished fourth and Alison Young eighth overall.

The Finn class did go afloat, but in the end their medal race start was abandoned, leaving Holland's Nicholas Heiner with gold, Giles Scott the silver and Ed Wright the bronze.

A great pity as this promised to be one of the closer medal races, with just five points covering the leading trio and several other competitors still in with a chance of getting on the podium.

The men's 470 gold went to Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono of Japan, silver to Mathew Belcher and William Ryan of Australia and the bronze to Japan's Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura.

The women's 470 gold went to Afrodite Kyrankou and Anneloes van Veen of Holland, the silver to Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka of Japan, and bronze to Benedetta di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini of Italy.

For the majority of the British Sailing Team, WCS Enoshima was the last international event of the season, although some will stay in Japan for Enoshima Olympic Week from September 21 to 24.

The British Sailing Team finished with 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze.

Top country were the Dutch with 4 Gold and 1 Silver.

The next World Cup event in the 2018/19 series is in Miami, USA, starting 27 January 2019.

Full results here

