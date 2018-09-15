World Cup Japan - Day 5 Series racing

In the men's Laser Britain's Elliot Hanson (17,5,1) goes into his medal race on Sunday with a 43 point advantage. Thus gold is assured unless he does not make the start for some reason.

Kiwi Thomas Saunders is in second place and the Aussie Matthew Wearn in third. Britain's Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini and Michael Beckett will also start in the medal race.

In the women's Radial Alison Young (27,22,22) dropped from the overall lead to eighth overall after the final three races.

Picking up the medal challenge is Hannah Snellgrove (5,17,13) who goes into the medal race in fourth, three points off third placed Emma Plasschaert.

Holland's Marit Boumeester leads the Radial by 19 points from Josefin Olsson of Sweden.

The Finn event is now wide open after Holland's Nicholas Heiner (3,7,2) out-paced Giles Scott (9,5,5) to take a three point lead into Sunday's medal race.

In third place is Ed Wright (4,2,8) just one point behind Scott, so this will be a nerve-racking final. Ben Cornish (8,4,17) also makes the medal race in eighth place.

Two final series races for the women's 470 saw Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (9,7) gain a place to fifth, but 13 points off the podium places, so a medal finish is a big ask.



Afrodite Kyrankou and Anneloes van Veen of Holland now lead by eight points from Japan's Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka. In third place are Benedetta di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini of Italy.

No British competitor made it into the men's 470 medal race.

Leading are Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono (16,8) now eight points ahead of Aussies Mathew Belcher and William Ryan (5,10), with Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura in third place.

Britain's Martin Wrigley and James Taylor finish in 18th and Luke Patience and Chris Grube 22nd overall.

The final Medal Races take place on Sunday.

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here