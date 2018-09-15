World Cup Japan - Gold for Peters and Sterritt

British Sailing Team members were involved in four of the first five medal races on Saturday but made the podium in only one . . . The men's 49er where James Peters and Fynn Sterritt won the medal race to take the Gold.

Listen to James and Fynn here talking with Andy Rice of Sailjuice as they stepped ashore from their win.

49er Silver went to the Kiwi pair Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn, with Bronze for Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski of Poland.

In the women's 49erFX Gold went to Brazil's Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze, silver to Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech of New Zealand and bronze to Klara Wester and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden.

Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey started in second place but a eighth place took them off the podium to finish fourth overall. Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth finished eighth overall.

In the Nacra 17 Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin of Australia won the medal race to grab gold ahead of Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti who finished in fourth to take the silver. Bronze went to Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari of Italy.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet of Britain finished fifth in the medal race and were fifth overall.

In the two RS:X races the women's race had two Brits making the final ten, but despite starting in second place, Bryony Shaw finished the medal race in ninth and missed the podium by three points. Emma Wilson was sixth overall.

Gold went to Peine Chen of China, silver to Lilian De Geus of Holland and China's Yunxiu Lu won the medal race to take the bronze.

In the men's RS:X, gold went to Kiran Badloe of Holland, silver to Mateo Sanz Lanz of Switzerland and the bronze to Pierre le Coq of France.

Best placed Brit was Kieran Holmes-Martin in 11th overall.

Full results here

