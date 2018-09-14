World Cup Japan - Day 4 not going to plan

In the 49er event, Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt go into Saturday's medal race tied for the lead with Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski of Poland, with third the Kiwi pair Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn four points back in third place..

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell finish out of the medal races in 11th, Jack Hawkins and and Christopher Thomas finish 12th.

The women's 49erFX also had their racing cancelled, so Brazil's Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze will take the gold, barring any incidents.

Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (see above) go into the Medal race in second place, three points ahead of Ida Nielsen and Marie Olsen, and face a tight battle for a podium finish.



Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth also make the FX medal race, they are in ninth place.

Both RS:X classes were cancelled which means that no British competitor will make the men's medal race. Kiran Badloe of Holland leads by seven points from Italy's Mattia Camboni and Mateo Sanz Lanz of Sitzerland.

In the women's RS:X Bryony Shaw goes through in second place, three points behind Peine Chen of China. Third is Lilian De Geus. Emma Wilson also qualifies, she is in seventh place.

Nacra17 was cancelled so John Gimson and Anna Burnet will go into the Medal Race in fifth place and three points off a podium place. Overall leaders are Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti five points ahead of Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin.

The Finn, 470 and Radial class racing was also cancelled, they will complete their series racing on Saturday, with medal races on Sunday.

The men's Laser managed one race before coming back ashore. Winner of race 6 was Britain's Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini who is ninth overall.

Elliot Hanson (6) now has a ten point lead ahead of Tonci Stipanovic (4) with Matt Wearn (4) in third place. Michael Beckett (15) is in fifth and Nick Thompson (33) is 11th overall.

Full results here

