World Cup Series opens in Japan

38-strong British Sailing Team contingent to take on the world’s best at 2020 Olympic venue
After the damp-squib that was the Aarhus World Championships - where GBR managed just two medals - bronze in the women's 470 and 49erFX - the RYA has rolled out their most consistant gold medal winner for this event.
Rio 2016 Finn gold medallist Giles Scott will make his return to the Olympic circuit following a four-month hiatus as the World Cup Series heads to the Tokyo 2020 sailing venue of Enoshima for the first time.
Although Scott has only competed in three international regattas since winning gold at Rio 2016, he claimed gold in all three events – 2017’s Enoshima Olympic Week, the 2018 World Cup Series Miami and Palma’s Princess Sofia Trophy in April.
Scott will be among a 38-strong British Sailing Team contingent to take on the world’s best when racing begins on the waters that will host the next Olympic Games on Tuesday, 11 September.
“I’m excited about getting back into the Finn, especially in Japan,” Scott said. “We will see how it all goes here, but it’s a bit of a different one for me as I've not done too much sailing towards the back end of this year. However I’m enjoying being back with the team and back in my Finn.”
With less than two years to go until Tokyo 2020, WCS Enoshima is a vital opportunity to test performance at a venue characterised by rolling ocean swells.
While the lead-up to the event has seen strong winds, the forecast is for an opening day breeze of between 13 and 16 knots dropping to between six and ten knots as the week progresses.
Enoshima is the opening event of the 2018/19 World Cup Series for the Olympic classes which take in Miami USA, Genoa Italy and concludes in Marseille, France, in June 2019.
Following the Enoshima WCS (9 to 16 September) will be the ASAF Sailing Cup Enoshima Olympic Week (21 to 24 September).
British Sailing Team for Enoshima WCS
470 Men
Luke Patience and Chris Grube
Martin Wrigley and James Taylor
470 Women
Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre
Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter
49er Men
Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell
James Peters and Fynn Sterritt
Jack Hawkins and Christopher Thomas
49erFX Women
Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey
Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth
Finn Men
Giles Scott, Ed Wright, Ben Cornish
Radial Women
Alison Young, Hannah Snellgrove, Georgina Povall
Laser Men
Nick Thompson, Michael Beckett, Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini, Elliot Hanson
RS:X Men
Kieran Holmes Martin, Tom Squires, Andy Brown
RS:X Women
Bryony Shaw, Emma Wilson, Saskia Sills
Nacra 17
Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface
John Gimson and Anna Burnet
