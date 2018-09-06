Watson and Hawkins named in Team GB squad

The pair will be among 42 British athletes aged between 14 and 18 who will compete in 17 sports over 12 days of action.

They will both race in the Techno 293 Plus windsurfing class having impressed selectors with a string of top results this season.

Watson, 17, from Aviemore in Scotland, claimed bronze at the class European Championships as well as winning the Youth World Championships in the RS:X class.

While Hawkins, 15, from St Austell in Cornwall, was third at the Techno Youth Worlds.



Finn Hawkins

In addition to the windsurfer event, there are two other sailing events at the Youth Games, Twin Tip Kite Boards and Nacra 15 multihulls, but no British athletes qualified to compete.

The 2018 Youth Olympics, which will feature almost 4,000 of the world’s most talented young athletes from 206 nations, is the third edition of the Games following Singapore 2010 and Nanjing 2014.

Youth Olympics, taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from 6-18 October 2018.

