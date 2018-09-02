Asian Games - Final Day Medal Results

There was a 113 strong fleet of 49ers, 49erFX, Laser Standard, Laser Radial, 470 Men and Women, RS:X Men and Women, RS Mixed Team and Laser 4.7 Open, representing 21 nations competing at the 2018 Asian Games.

Japan, with gold medals in the women's 470, women's Radial, men's 49er and men's 470, top the Asian Games Sailing Medal table.

In second were China with gold in the women's RS:X, men's RS:X and the mixed RS One boards. China also took four silver medals.

Other countries taking gold medals were: Singapore in the 49erFX, Malaysia in the Open Laser 4.7, and Republic of Korea in the men's Laser.

As well as the podium medals for the various class events, Malaysia also qualified for Tokyo 2020 in the Laser Standard and Laser Radial.

Sailing medal winners

49erFX Women:

Gold SGP Min Kimberly Lim and Rui Qi Cecilia Low

Silver IND Gautham Varsha and Shervegar Sweta

Bronze THA Nichpa Waiwai and Klahan Kamonchanok

470 Women:

Gold JPN Yoshida Ai and Yoshioka Miho

Silver CHN Menxi Wei and Haiyan Gao

Bronze MAS Nuraisyah Jamil and Norashikin Mohamad Sayed

RS:X Women:

Gold CHN Piena Chen

Sivler HKG Hei Man Haley Victoria Chan

Bronze THI Siripon Kaewduang Ngam

Radial Women:

Gold JPN Manami Doi

Silver CHN Dongshuang Zhang

Bronze MAS Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif

49er Men:

Gold JPN Chingen Furuya and Shinji Hachiyama

Silver KOR Conjin Chae and Dongwook Kim

Bronze IND Varun Ashok Thakkar and Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa

RS:X Men:

Gold CHN Kun Bi

Silver HKG Chun Leung Micharl Cheng

Bronze KOR Taehoon Lee

Laser Men:

Gold KOR Jeemin Ha

Silver MAS Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy

Bronze SGP Jun Han Ryan Lo

470 Men:

Gold JPN Isozaxi Tetsuya and Takayanagi Akira

Silver CHN Chao Wang and Zangjun Xu

Bronze THI Thamsoontorm and Butmarasri Nut

RS One Mixed: Mixed team board racing, under 22yrs.

Gold CHN

Silver HKG

Bronze MAS

OpenLaser 4.7: Under 17 yrs

Gold MAS Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah (M)

Silver CHN Jianxiong Wang (M)

Bronze IND Harshita Tomar (F)

