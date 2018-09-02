Asian Games - Final Day Medal Results

Japan are top sailing nation with four Gold in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia
There was a 113 strong fleet of 49ers, 49erFX, Laser Standard, Laser Radial, 470 Men and Women, RS:X Men and Women, RS Mixed Team and Laser 4.7 Open, representing 21 nations competing at the 2018 Asian Games.
Japan, with gold medals in the women's 470, women's Radial, men's 49er and men's 470, top the Asian Games Sailing Medal table.
In second were China with gold in the women's RS:X, men's RS:X and the mixed RS One boards. China also took four silver medals.
Other countries taking gold medals were: Singapore in the 49erFX, Malaysia in the Open Laser 4.7, and Republic of Korea in the men's Laser.
As well as the podium medals for the various class events, Malaysia also qualified for Tokyo 2020 in the Laser Standard and Laser Radial.
Sailing medal winners
49erFX Women:
Gold SGP Min Kimberly Lim and Rui Qi Cecilia Low
Silver IND Gautham Varsha and Shervegar Sweta
Bronze THA Nichpa Waiwai and Klahan Kamonchanok
470 Women:
Gold JPN Yoshida Ai and Yoshioka Miho
Silver CHN Menxi Wei and Haiyan Gao
Bronze MAS Nuraisyah Jamil and Norashikin Mohamad Sayed
RS:X Women:
Gold CHN Piena Chen
Sivler HKG Hei Man Haley Victoria Chan
Bronze THI Siripon Kaewduang Ngam
Radial Women:
Gold JPN Manami Doi
Silver CHN Dongshuang Zhang
Bronze MAS Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif
49er Men:
Gold JPN Chingen Furuya and Shinji Hachiyama
Silver KOR Conjin Chae and Dongwook Kim
Bronze IND Varun Ashok Thakkar and Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa
RS:X Men:
Gold CHN Kun Bi
Silver HKG Chun Leung Micharl Cheng
Bronze KOR Taehoon Lee
Laser Men:
Gold KOR Jeemin Ha
Silver MAS Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy
Bronze SGP Jun Han Ryan Lo
470 Men:
Gold JPN Isozaxi Tetsuya and Takayanagi Akira
Silver CHN Chao Wang and Zangjun Xu
Bronze THI Thamsoontorm and Butmarasri Nut
RS One Mixed: Mixed team board racing, under 22yrs.
Gold CHN
Silver HKG
Bronze MAS
OpenLaser 4.7: Under 17 yrs
Gold MAS Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah (M)
Silver CHN Jianxiong Wang (M)
Bronze IND Harshita Tomar (F)
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here