Asian Games - Singapore claim first sailing gold medal

Kimberly Lim, was the 2011 Optimist World Champion and Cecilia Low, the 2012 420 World Champion.

As of Wednesday evening, Lim and Low have posted a score of 14 points, to lock first place with one more race day to spare.

Second are China’s Yu Xuebin and He Xian as well as India’s Gautham Varsha and Shervegar Sweta, who had 37 nett points each.

The Asian Games is the biggest multi-sport games after the Olympic Games.

The sailing races in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia, are scheduled to finish on Friday 31 August.

China tops the Games Medal table with 108 gold and a total of 230 medals.

Second are Japan with 56 gold and third the Republic of Korea with 38 gold. The hosts, Indonesia have 30 gold and a total of 89 medals.

Mascot - Bhin Bhin is a bird of paradise (Paradisaea Apoda) that represents strategy.

