Olympic Class World Rankings - Fletcher and Bithell No.1 49er

The latest rankings included the recent World Championships at Aarhus, Denmark.

The men's 49er class is the only Olympic class headed by a British Sailing Team member, and in this release second place is also taken by a GBR pair, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt.

Fleet Racing Ranking - Friday 17 August 2018

470 Men - 1st Mathew Belcher and William Ryan AUS

Best GBR

10th Luke Patience and Chris Grube

470 Women - 1st Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka JPN

Best GBR

4th Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

7th Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter

49er Men - 1st Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell GBR

Other GBR

2nd James Peters and Fynn Sterritt GBR

49erFX Women - 1st Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech NZL

Best GBR

5th Sophie Ainsworth and Stephanie Orton

7th Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey

Laser Men - 1st Tom Burton AUS

Best GBR

5th Nick Thompson

7th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini

Radial Women - 1st Emma Plasschaert BEL

Best GBR

11th Alison Young

17th Georgina Povall

Finn Men - 1st Jorge Zarif BRA

Best GBR

8th Edward Wright

12th Ben Cornish

Nacra 17 Mixed - 1st Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti ITA

Best GBR

2nd Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface / Katie Dabson

5th John Gimson and Anna Burnet

8th Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon Giovannetti

RS:X Men - 1st Mengfan Gao CHN

Best GBR

7th Kieran Holmes Martin

14th Tom Squires

RS:X Women - 1st Lilian De Geus NED

Best GBR

5th Emma Wilson

