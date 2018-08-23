Olympic Class World Rankings - Fletcher and Bithell No.1 49er

World Sailing has released the latest World Sailing Rankings for the ten Olympic classes
The latest rankings included the recent World Championships at Aarhus, Denmark.
The men's 49er class is the only Olympic class headed by a British Sailing Team member, and in this release second place is also taken by a GBR pair, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt.
Fleet Racing Ranking - Friday 17 August 2018
470 Men - 1st Mathew Belcher and William Ryan AUS
Best GBR
10th Luke Patience and Chris Grube
470 Women - 1st Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka JPN
Best GBR
4th Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre
7th Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter
49er Men - 1st Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell GBR
Other GBR
2nd James Peters and Fynn Sterritt GBR
49erFX Women - 1st Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech NZL
Best GBR
5th Sophie Ainsworth and Stephanie Orton
7th Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey
Laser Men - 1st Tom Burton AUS
Best GBR
5th Nick Thompson
7th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini
Radial Women - 1st Emma Plasschaert BEL
Best GBR
11th Alison Young
17th Georgina Povall
Finn Men - 1st Jorge Zarif BRA
Best GBR
8th Edward Wright
12th Ben Cornish
Nacra 17 Mixed - 1st Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti ITA
Best GBR
2nd Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface / Katie Dabson
5th John Gimson and Anna Burnet
8th Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon Giovannetti
RS:X Men - 1st Mengfan Gao CHN
Best GBR
7th Kieran Holmes Martin
14th Tom Squires
RS:X Women - 1st Lilian De Geus NED
Best GBR
5th Emma Wilson
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here