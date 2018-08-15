RS:X Windsurfing European Championships

There is an entry of over 220 competitors from 29 nations.

Britain has a 24 strong entry listed in the four catagories, men, women, youth and senior, although some may withdraw to concentrate on the first event of the 2019 World Cup Series in Japan, starting 9 September.

The Sunday and Monday in Sopot are reserved for registration, equipment inspection and training sessions. The opening ceremony is scheduled for Monday at 18:00.

The first races will take place on Tuesday, 21 August and the regatta will last until Saturday 25 August.

GBR listed entries include:

Women

GBR 0 Kate Hatcher

GBR 193 Jude Nicol

GBR 207 Lucy Evans

GBR 303 Mollie Densley Robins

GBR 31 Josephine Spencer

GBR 358 Lily Young

GBR 400 Alysia Gibson

GBR 529 Islay Watson

GBR 667 Jennie Roberts

GBR 7 Emma Wilson

Men

GBR 141 Ben McCann

GBR 19 Finn Hawkins

GBR 2 Tom Squires

GBR 301 isaac Lines

GBR 3127 Sam Williams

GBR 317 Ethan Moody

GBR 333 Tom Cunningham

GBR 360 Andy Brown

GBR 393 Josh Carey

GBR 6 Daniel Wilson

GBR 60 Sam Sills

GBR 64 Jack Jones

GBR 847 Jonathan Ashworth

GBR 983 Mathew Barton

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here