Sailing World Championships - Sunday Medal Results

First to race Sunday were the men's RS:X . . .
Dorian van Rijsselberghe of Holland already had the gold won and it was a race for silver and bronze.
Britain's Kieran Holmes Martin won the medal race, but finished fourth overall behind Kiran Badloe NED who took silver and Louis Giard FRA the bronze.
In the women's RS:X again the gold was already won by Lilian de Geus of Holland before the medal race.
After a tough light wind battle Britain's Emma Wilson just missed out on a medal, finishing fourth overall behind Charline Picon FRA in Silver and Yunxiu LU of China with the Bronze.
Final Medal Race was for the Nacra 17 event . . . after waiting for enough wind, it was finally abandoned.
Nacra 17 Gold going to Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti of Italy.
Silver to Australia's Nathan and Haylee Outteridge and bronze to Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli of Argentina.
RS:X Men - Final overall positions
Gold NED 8 Dorian van RIJSSELBERGHE 58 pts
Silver NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 85 pts
Bronze FRA 1 Louis GIARD 92 pts
4th GBR 926 Kieran HOLMES MARTIN 95 pts
5th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI 102 pts
6th ITA 88 Mattia COMBONI 104 pts
7th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS 104 pts
8th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI 118 pts
9th CHN Kun Bi 126 pts
10th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA 133 pts
RS:X Women - Final overall positions
Gold NED 3 Lilian de GEUS 48 pts
Silver FRA 4 Charline PICON 78 pts
Bronze CHN 7 Yunxiu LU 82 pts
4th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 85 pts
5th POL 8 Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA 93.2 pts
6th CHN 81 Peina CHEN 97 pts
7th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI 108 pts
8th CHN 19 Hongmei SHI 113 pts
9th ITA 46 Flavia TARTAGLINI 121 pts
10th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH 127 pts
Nacra17 Mixed - Final overall positions
Gold ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina MARIANNA BANTI 69 pts
Silver AUS 46 Nathan OUTTERIDGE and Haylee OUTTERIDGE 70 pts
Bronze ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA SAROLI 72 pts
4th DEN 71 Lin Ea CENHOLT and Christian Peter LÜBECK 75 pts
5th BRA 435 Samuel ALBRECHT and Gabriela NICOLINO de SÁ 81 pts
6th AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 91 pts
7th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 93 pts
8th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 106 pts
9th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 109 pts
10th GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE 121 pts
