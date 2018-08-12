Sailing World Championships - Sunday Medal Results

Dorian van Rijsselberghe of Holland already had the gold won and it was a race for silver and bronze.

Britain's Kieran Holmes Martin won the medal race, but finished fourth overall behind Kiran Badloe NED who took silver and Louis Giard FRA the bronze.

In the women's RS:X again the gold was already won by Lilian de Geus of Holland before the medal race.

After a tough light wind battle Britain's Emma Wilson just missed out on a medal, finishing fourth overall behind Charline Picon FRA in Silver and Yunxiu LU of China with the Bronze.

Final Medal Race was for the Nacra 17 event . . . after waiting for enough wind, it was finally abandoned.

Nacra 17 Gold going to Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti of Italy.

Silver to Australia's Nathan and Haylee Outteridge and bronze to Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli of Argentina.

RS:X Men - Final overall positions

Gold NED 8 Dorian van RIJSSELBERGHE 58 pts

Silver NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 85 pts

Bronze FRA 1 Louis GIARD 92 pts

4th GBR 926 Kieran HOLMES MARTIN 95 pts

5th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI 102 pts

6th ITA 88 Mattia COMBONI 104 pts

7th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS 104 pts

8th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI 118 pts

9th CHN Kun Bi 126 pts

10th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA 133 pts

RS:X Women - Final overall positions

Gold NED 3 Lilian de GEUS 48 pts

Silver FRA 4 Charline PICON 78 pts

Bronze CHN 7 Yunxiu LU 82 pts

4th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 85 pts

5th POL 8 Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA 93.2 pts

6th CHN 81 Peina CHEN 97 pts

7th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI 108 pts

8th CHN 19 Hongmei SHI 113 pts

9th ITA 46 Flavia TARTAGLINI 121 pts

10th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH 127 pts

Nacra17 Mixed - Final overall positions

Gold ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina MARIANNA BANTI 69 pts

Silver AUS 46 Nathan OUTTERIDGE and Haylee OUTTERIDGE 70 pts

Bronze ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA SAROLI 72 pts

4th DEN 71 Lin Ea CENHOLT and Christian Peter LÜBECK 75 pts

5th BRA 435 Samuel ALBRECHT and Gabriela NICOLINO de SÁ 81 pts

6th AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 91 pts

7th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 93 pts

8th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 106 pts

9th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 109 pts

10th GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE 121 pts

