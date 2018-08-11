Sailing World Championships - Saturday Medal Races

First up were the men's 49er.

Croatia's Sime and Mihovil Fantela defended their 34 point lead to take the gold, with Mathieu Frei and Noe Delpech of France moving from fourth to take the silver.

Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf of Germany finished back in ninth place, losing an overall place to finish with the bronze.

Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt were 5th and Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell 6th.

Big upset in the women's 49erFX medal race as leaders Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht of Austria capsized on leg 3 in a sudden 60deg wind shift.

Dutch pair Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz took advantage to grab the gold with Frank and Abicht recovering to take the silver.

Britain's Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth took the bronze. With Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey finishing tenth.



All further racing cancelled for the day as thunder storm approaches.

49er Men - World Championship Final leading positions

Gold CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 72 pts

Silver FRA 14 Mathieu FREI and Noe DELPECH 91 pts

Bronze GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 93 pts

4th GER 6 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 100 pts

5th GBR 2 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 104 pts

6th GBR 1 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 104 pts

7th NZL 45 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN 106 pts

8th FRA 195 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 109 pts

9th POR 27 Jorge LIMA and José COSTA 117 pts

10th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 118 pts

49erFX Women - World Championship Final leading positions

Gold NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 89 pts

Silver AUT 61 Tanja FRANK and Lorena ABICHT 91 pts

Bronze GBR 28 Sophie WEGUELIN and Sophie AINSWORTH 94 pts

4th BRA 12 Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 102 pts

5th DEN 71 Jena HANSEN and Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 103 pts

6th NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Marieke JONGENS 106 pts

7th DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie Thusgaard OLSEN 111 pts

8th NZL 16 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 120 pts

9th NOR 20 Ragna AGERUP and Maia AGERUP 125 pts

10th GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 136 pts

