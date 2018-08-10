Sailing World Championships - Day 9 Results and Medal Prospects

After the excitment of the two medal races Friday (Laser and Radial) a whole bunch of qualifying series were also completed.

This means that Saturday and Sunday will see the Medal Races for five Olympic classes plus the Kiteboarders.

British Sailing Team competitors have the chance to medal in four of their events.

Saturday will see Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth competing in the 49erFX, where they are in second place behind Austria's Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht, but 11 points back and will have at least two other teams looking to take the silver.

In the men's 49er event, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell won their final race to finish fifth overall, and James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in sixth. Either have an outside chance of reaching the podium.

Also on Saturday are the Men and Women's Kiteboard finals, comprising three races.

Nicolas Parlier of France leads the men after 19 races, four points ahead of Britain's Guy Bridge, Theo de Ramecourt of France is in third.

In the women’s Kiteboard, Daniela Moroz (USA) leads by 13 points ahead of Elena Kalinina. Britain's Stef Bridge is in fourth place.

The final day, Sunday, will see medal races for the Nacra 17 foiler and the men and women's RS:X boards.

Britain has competitors in all three medal races, but only in the RS:X events do they have a chance of reaching the podium places.

Emma Wilson is in with a chance of silver or bronze in the women's RS:X and Kieran Holmes Martin likewise in the men's RS:X.

Saturday Medal Races

49erFX women - Medal Race Qualifiers

1st AUT 61 Tanja FRANK and Lorena ABICHT 71 pts

2nd GBR 28 Sophie WEGUELIN and Sophie AINSWORTH 82 pts

3rd NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 85 pts

4th DEN 71 Jena HANSEN and Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 89 pts

5th BRA 12 Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 96 pts

6th DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie Thusgaard OLSEN 103 pts

7th NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Marieke JONGENS 104 pts

8th NOR 20 Ragna AGERUP and Maia AGERUP 109 pts

9th NZL 16 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 110 pts

10th GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 118 pts

49er Men - Medal Race Qualifiers

1st CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 62 pts

2nd GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 75 pts

3rd GER 6 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 80 pts

4th FRA 14 Mathieu FREI and Noe DELPECH 89 pts

5th GBR 1 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 92 pts

6th GBR 2 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 98 pts

7th NZL 45 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN 102 pts

8th POR 27 Jorge LIMA and José COSTA 103 pts

9th FRA 195 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 103 pts

10th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 104 pts

Sunday Medal races

Nacra17 Mixed - Medal Race Qualifiers

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina MARIANNA BANTI 69 pts

2nd AUS 46 Nathan OUTTERIDGE and Haylee OUTTERIDGE 70 pts

3rd ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA SAROLI 72 pts

4th DEN 71 Lin Ea CENHOLT and Christian Peter LÜBECK 75 pts

5th BRA 435 Samuel ALBRECHT and Gabriela NICOLINO de SÁ 81 pts

6th AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 91 pts

7th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 93 pts

8th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 106 pts

9th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 109 pts

10th GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE 121 pts

RS:X Men - Medal Race Qualifiers

1st NED 8 Dorian van RIJSSELBERGHE 51 pts

2nd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 74 pts

3rd FRA 1 Louis GIARD 79 pts

4th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI 82 pts

5th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS 87 pts

6th GBR 926 Kieran HOLMES MARTIN 93 pts

7th ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI 100 pts

8th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI 104 pts

9th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA 115 pts

10th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 129 pts

RS:X Women - Medal Race Qualifiers

1st NED 3 Lilian de GEUS 36 pts

2nd FRA 4 Charline PICON 76 pts

3rd GBR 7 Emma WILSON 79 pts

4th POL 8 Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA 79.2 pts

5th CHN 7 Yunxiu LU 84 pts

6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI 87 pts

7th CHN 81 Peina CHEN 88 pts

8th CHN 19 Hongmei SHI 108 pts

9th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH 108 pts

10th ITA 46 Flavia TARTAGLINI 110 pts

