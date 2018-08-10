Sailing World Championships -Medal Race Day 2

Friday, Day 9 racing included the Medal Races for the Men's Laser and the women's Radial events.
First up were the Lasers and Gold went to Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus after a facinating battle with Aussie Matt Wearn, which went to the finish line.
Wearn needed a boat between himself and Kontides to take the gold, and they rounded the final mark with Britain's Michael Beckett overtaking them and then squeezing round ahead.
Then in the sprint to the finish line, Beckett pulled away to finish seventh, leaving Wearn to cross in eighth, Kontides save in ninth place to claim the gold.
Wearn thus took the Silver and Philipp Buhl of Germany the Bronze.
Elliot Hanson finished best GBR in fifth, Nick Thompson was eighth and Michael Beckett tenth.
Next up were the Radials and this was a win for Emma Plasschaert of Belgium and first world championship win for Belgium.
Silver went to Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands, the bronze to Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark.
Alison Young of Britain pulled-off a medal race win, but placed seventh overall.
Laserl - Final positions after Medal Race
Gold CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 59 pts
Silver AUS 199015 Matthew WEARN 61 pts
Bronze GER 191131 Philipp BUHL 70 pts
4th NZL 214435 Sam MEECH 79 pts
5th GBR 209134 Elliot HANSON 80 pts
6th NOR 201111 Hermann TOMASGAARD 83 pts
7th AUS 199012 Tom BURTON 85 pts
8th GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON 102 pts
9th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ 106 pts
10th GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT 108 pts
Radial - Final positions after Medal Race
Gold BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT 66 pts
Silver NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 75 pts
Bronze DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM 85 pts
4th FIN 203033 Monika MIKKOLA 95.5 pts
5th USA 197111 Paige RAILEY 98 pts
6th CAN 206104 Sarah DOUGLAS 99 pts
7th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG 107 pts
8th HUN 211551 Mária ÉRDI 115 pts
9th SUI 211842 Maud JAYET 118 pts
10th TUR 211912 Nazli DONERTAS 127 pts
