Sailing World Championships -Medal Race Day 2

First up were the Lasers and Gold went to Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus after a facinating battle with Aussie Matt Wearn, which went to the finish line.

Wearn needed a boat between himself and Kontides to take the gold, and they rounded the final mark with Britain's Michael Beckett overtaking them and then squeezing round ahead.

Then in the sprint to the finish line, Beckett pulled away to finish seventh, leaving Wearn to cross in eighth, Kontides save in ninth place to claim the gold.

Wearn thus took the Silver and Philipp Buhl of Germany the Bronze.

Elliot Hanson finished best GBR in fifth, Nick Thompson was eighth and Michael Beckett tenth.

Next up were the Radials and this was a win for Emma Plasschaert of Belgium and first world championship win for Belgium.

Silver went to Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands, the bronze to Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark.

Alison Young of Britain pulled-off a medal race win, but placed seventh overall.

Laserl - Final positions after Medal Race

Gold CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 59 pts

Silver AUS 199015 Matthew WEARN 61 pts

Bronze GER 191131 Philipp BUHL 70 pts

4th NZL 214435 Sam MEECH 79 pts

5th GBR 209134 Elliot HANSON 80 pts

6th NOR 201111 Hermann TOMASGAARD 83 pts

7th AUS 199012 Tom BURTON 85 pts

8th GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON 102 pts

9th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ 106 pts

10th GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT 108 pts

Radial - Final positions after Medal Race

Gold BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT 66 pts

Silver NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 75 pts

Bronze DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM 85 pts

4th FIN 203033 Monika MIKKOLA 95.5 pts

5th USA 197111 Paige RAILEY 98 pts

6th CAN 206104 Sarah DOUGLAS 99 pts

7th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG 107 pts

8th HUN 211551 Mária ÉRDI 115 pts

9th SUI 211842 Maud JAYET 118 pts

10th TUR 211912 Nazli DONERTAS 127 pts



