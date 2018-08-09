Sailing World Championships - Day 8 Results

With three championships decided - Finn, men and women's 470 - the racing for the other seven events continued on Thuirsday.

The men's Laser completed their qualification and Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus tops the ten competitors going into their medal race Friday.

In second is Matt Wearn of Australia and then Elliott Hanson, the first of three British competitors in the medal race. Nick Thompson and Michael Beckett the others, but both out of medal contention.

In the women's Radial, Emma Plassschert of Belgium has an 11 point lead ahead of Holland's Marit Bouwmeester for the medal race on Friday.

Britain's Alison Young made the cut but in eighth place and out of medal contention.

In the 49er after ten races, Sime and Mihovil Fantela of Croatia are tied in the lead with

Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf of Germany.

Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell are in tenth place and James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in 13th, and have two more races Friday to decide the medal race competitors.



Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth

The women's 49erFX medal race make-up is decided with Britain's Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth going through in second place behind Austria's Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht.

Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (NED) are in third place, but any of the first seven are in with a chance of a medal. Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are in tenth place.

The 49er and 49erFX medal races are on Saturday.

Final races for the men and women's RS:X take place Friday, with Kieran Holmes Martin holding third place behind clear men's leader, Dorian van Rijsslberghe of Holland.

And Emma Wilson in sixth place and BryonyShaw ninth behind the women's leader, Lilian de Geus of Holland. The RS:X medal races are on Sunday.

The Nacra 17 race Friday to complete their qualification series. Australia's Nathan and Haylee Outteridge lead from Christian Lübeck and Lin Ea Cenholt of Denmark.

Two British crews are in the top ten, John Gimson and Anna Burnet in seventh, and Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface in eighth.

While on the Kiteboards, Nicolas Parlier of France leads after 19 races, four points ahead of Britain's Guy Bridge. Theo de Ramecourt (FRA) is third.

In the women’s Kiteboard, Daniela Moroz (USA) contiues to lead. Britain's Stef Bridge is in fourth place. The medal races are on Saturday.

