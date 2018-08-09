Sailing World Championships - Day 8 - Medal Race Day

Winner of the Finn Gold Cup - World Championship - was Zsombor Berecz of Hungary. Taking Silver it was Max Salminen of Sweden and the Bronze was Pieter-Jan Postma of Holland.

Berecz won the medal race ahead of Postma with Britain's Ed Wright finishing third and in eighth place overall.

In the men's 470 - Gold to Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion of France, Silver to Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi of Japan and the Bronze to Jordi Xammer and Nicolás Rodriguez of Spain.

Finn - Final positions after Medal Race

Gold HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ 2 70 pts

Silver SWE 33 Max SALMINEN 14 74 pts

Bronze NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA 4 76 pts

4th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR 8 76 pts

5th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW 12 83 pts

6th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 16 85 pts

7th ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA 10 87 pts

8th GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT 6 89 pts

9th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR 18 96 pts

10th NZL 61 Andy MALONEY 20 102 pts

470 Women - Medal Race qualifiers

1st JPN 1 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA and Miho YOSHIOKA 23 pts

2nd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 28 pts

3rd GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh McINTYRE 33 pts

4th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA 37 pts

5th CHN 621 Mengxi WEI and Haiyan GAO 57 pts

6th ESP 14 Bàrbara CORNUDELLA and Sara LÓPEZ 61 pts

7th GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and Anna CARPENTER 68 pts

8th ITA 74 Benedetta di SALLE and Alessandra DUBBINI 68 pts

9th GRE 216 Maria BOZI and Rafailina KLONARIDOU 77 pts

10th SLO 64 Tina MRAK and Veronika MACAROL 80 pts

470 Men - Medal Race qualifiers

1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM 44 pts

2nd JPN 7 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI 50 pts

3rd FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION 50 pts

4th AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and William RYAN 57 pts

5th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR HERNANDEZ and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ 58 pts

6th JPN 20 Keiju OKADA and Jumpei HOKAZONO 63 pts

7th JPN 11 Kazuto DOI and Naoya KIMURA 73 pts

8th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 73 pts

9th USA 1 Stuart McNAY and David HUGHES 74 pts

10th ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRÒ 89 pts

