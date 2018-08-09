Finn Gold Cup takes centre stage at Aarhus

Once again the Finn class provided video excitment as the weather swept away the other drifting Olympic classes and the Finn Gold Cup took centre stage in Aarhus.
After winning the epic final race, with a 35 knots squall coming through, Sweden's Max Salminen, takes an eight-point lead into the medal race from Zsombor Berecz HUN and Josh Junior NZL.
Overnight leader Ed Wright of Britain had a high scoring day and just managed to stay in the top 10.
Realistically any of the first six boats can win the Finn Gold Cup, while all ten boats have a shot at one of the silver or bronze medals.
In the first race of the day, Race 9, Pieter-Jan Postma was the early leader, but it wasn’t long before Alican Kaynar, who has had a lacklustre week so far popped out in front and took the race win.
The second race of the day and the final race of the opening series was a crazy and fascinating race that ended with a battle-of-the-fittest survival downwind leg to the finish.
There were lots of place changes with the big shift, with capsizes and wrong navigation as a 35 knot (some sailors exaggerate at 40 knot) squall arrived at the end of the second upwind.
Early leader Ioannis Mitakis led round the final mark only to capsize and end up 34th.
Salminen was in the leading pack and steered a perfect course downwind to take his second race win of the week.
Sailors gained and lost all over the course, but it has set up a fascinating medal race battle with the points remaining close as they have done all week long.
With eight nations in the 10-boat medal race, all nations have qualified.
These are: Argentina, Canada, Hungary, Great Britain, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden and Turkey. The next qualification opportunity will be at the 2019 European Championship in Marsala, Sicily.
Finn - Medal Race qualifiers
1st SWE 33 Max SALMINEN 60 pts
2nd HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ 68 pts
3rd NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR 68 pts
4th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 69 pts
5th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW 71 pts
6th NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA 72 pts
7th ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA 77 pts
8th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR 78 pts
9th NZL 61 Andy MALONEY 82 pts
10th GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT 83 pts
