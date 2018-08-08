Sailing World Championships - Day 7 Results

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre were already into the women's 470 medal race in third, set for a podium place, and Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter through in eighth.

But Wednesday was also decision day for the Finn and men's 470 medal races, and that's where it all started to go wrong for GBR.

In the Finn, overnight leader Ed Wright had a 27 and a 19 in the two final races and scraped into the medal race in tenth place and out of the medals.

Also no good news in the men's 470 where Luke Patience and Chris Grube missed the medal race cut by a point.

In the women's Radial Tuesday's rout continued with Hannah Snellgrove dropping to 20th and Alison Young, now in 16th place, having two races left to make the medal race (top 10).

In the women's 49erFX, there was a change of focus in the British team as Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (29,29,13) dropped to 14th and Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth (15,3,2) move into sixth overall.

There are three more races scheduled for Thursday for Dobson and Tidey to get back into the medal race.

Elliott Hanson and Nick Thompson retain their top-ten places in the Laser Standard with one full fleet race remaining Thursday.

The 49er gold fleet – with James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in 12th place and Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell in 20th, attempted to race but it was abandoned due to lack of wind.

So, as the rain poured down, time for GBR Performance Manager Mark Robinson to take stock . . . I blame climate change, it's not normally like this !

Medal Races Thursday

Finn - Medal Race qualifiers

1st SWE 33 Max SALMINEN 60 pts

2nd HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ 68 pts

3rd NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR 68 pts

4th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 69 pts

5th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW 71 pts

6th NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA 72 pts

7th ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA 77 pts

8th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR 78 pts

9th NZL 61 Andy MALONEY 82 pts

10th GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT 83 pts

470 Women - Medal Race qualifiers

1st JPN 1 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA and Miho YOSHIOKA 23 pts

2nd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 28 pts

3rd GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh McINTYRE 33 pts

4th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA 37 pts

5th CHN 621 Mengxi WEI and Haiyan GAO 57 pts

6th ESP 14 Bàrbara CORNUDELLA and Sara LÓPEZ 61 pts

7th GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and Anna CARPENTER 68 pts

8th ITA 74 Benedetta di SALLE and Alessandra DUBBINI 68 pts

9th GRE 216 Maria BOZI and Rafailina KLONARIDOU 77 pts

10th SLO 64 Tina MRAK and Veronika MACAROL 80 pts

470 Men - Medal Race qualifiers

1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM 44 pts

2nd JPN 7 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI 50 pts

3rd FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION 50 pts

4th AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and William RYAN 57 pts

5th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR HERNANDEZ and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ 58 pts

6th JPN 20 Keiju OKADA and Jumpei HOKAZONO 63 pts

7th JPN 11 Kazuto DOI and Naoya KIMURA 73 pts

8th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 73 pts

9th USA 1 Stuart McNAY and David HUGHES 74 pts

10th ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRÒ 89 pts

