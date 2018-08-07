Sailing World Championships - Day 6 Results

Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France are in second place and Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McInyre third, ten points off the Gold.

Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter will start the race in eighth place. The women's 470 medal races is scheduled for Thursday.

The men's 470 will do one more race on Wednesday to complete their series and decide the medal race competitors.

Luke Patience and Chris Grube (28,25,17) lost two places Tuesday and are now 10th overall, and need to raise their game to at least make the medal race.

Better news for the British Team in the Finn, where Ed Wright has a seven point lead despite a 43 in the first race (his discard), recovering to post a scond place behind Andy Maloney of New Zealand.

Ben Cornish (30,22) is 14th overall but could still make the medal race. The Finn fleet will now race Wednesday, with two more races to decide the medal race line-up for Thursday.

In the Laser fleet Matt Wearn (3,9) of Australia has a four point lead ahead of Pavlos Kontides (12,4) of Cyprus.

Britain's Elliot Hanson (6,13) is in fifth place, while Nick Thompson (45,1) rescued his day with a race win to place eighth. There are two more races to decide the medal race line-up on Wednesday.

In the women's RS:X Emma Wilson (8,2) moves into fifth, ten points off the leader Yunxiu Lu of China as they start their gold fleet racing.

Bryony Shaw added another win and a second and is now in seventh, 11 points from Yunxiu Lu.

In the men's RS:X, Britain's Kieran Holmes Martin (6,1,1) was the day's top scorer and is in fifth overall, just eight points off the leader, Pawel Tarnowski of Poland.

Tom Squires (13,25,17) had a tough day after his opening charge and is tenth overall.

The Nacra17 completes the qualifying series with Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli (ARG) leading from Brazil's Albrecht and Nicolino de Sa.

Best Brits are John Gimson and Anna Burnet (6,6,4,6) in seventh overall with Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (BFD,1,13,1) saving their day with two wins to place ninth overall.

In the Women's Radial it was a day to forget for the Brits, with best placed Hannah Snellgrove placing 51st (her discard) but hanging on to ninth overall.

Georgina Povall finished the one Radial race completed in 21st, Ali Young coming home 28th.

In the men’s kiteboarding, Britain's Guy Bridge now has ten wins in 12 races to lead by one point from Nicolas Parlier (9 wins) of France with Olly Bridge in third place.

Keeping it in the family, the brothers' mum Steph currently sits fourth in the women's kiteboarding fleet, behind leader Daniela Moroz of the USA.

