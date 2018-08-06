Sailing World Championships - Day 5 Results

The lack of a stable breeze caused most racing to be abandoned on day 4 of the world championships in Aarhus, Denmark, but a couple of British crews did manage to get their series back on track . . .

One race for the men's 49er flights and wins for New Zealand's Isaac Mchardie and William McKenzie, and for Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell.

Overall Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros of France (5) lead from Logan Dunning and Oscar Gunn NZL (9).

The race win brings Fletcher and Bithell up to 20th overall. Best placed Brits are James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (12) in 12th overall. They now split into gold, silver and bronze fleets.

In the women's RS:X, Bryony Shaw won her race 3 flight to catch up in the published results, and now places 17th, Emma Wilson is now 11th with Lily Young 26th.

Zofia Noceti-Klepacka of Poland leads from Lucie Belbeoch of France who is tied on five points with Yunxiu Lu of China, with Britain's Saskia Sills (3,7,2) in fourth.

Emma Wilson (1,16,11) is 19th and Lily Young is 26th, Bryony Shaw is 42nd.

The men's 470 managed one race, the first of their final series. Australia's Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan won ahead of Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura of Japan.

Overall the Danish pair Anton Dahberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (13) lead by one point from Belcher and Ryan, with Jordi Xammer and Nicolás Rodriguez (6) of Spain in third.

Britain's Luke Patience and Chris Grube (28) are eighth overall 14 points off the leaders.

The Finn, Nacra 17, men's RS:X, women's 470 and the Kiteboard racing was abandoned.

Results available here - and could be different to those mentioned above !

