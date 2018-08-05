Sailing World Championships - Day 4 Results

Tough day for Brits but every cloud . . .
With the Laser and Radial fleets completing their qualifcation races and the British team favourites yet to hit their stride, it was the young pretenders who came to the fore.
In the women's Radial Britain's Hannah Snellgrove (13,4) keeps her eighth place, Alison Young (4,11) is 14th and Georgina Povall (27,6) is 22nd overall.
Anne-Marie Rindom DNE moves into the lead of the Radial, seven points ahead of Line Flem Host of Norway.
In the men's Laser, Britain's Elliot Hanson (2,2) moves to 6th overall and Michael Beckett (6,4) is 14th, with Nick Thompson (12,19) now down in 15th place.
Sam Meech NZL is leading the Laser by four points from Luke Elliott AUS and Matt Wearn AUS.
The RS:X started their series and in the women, Maja Dziarnowska of Poland leads by two points from Zofia Noceti-Klepacka POL, with Britain's Saskia Sills (3,7,2) in third.
Emma Wilson (1,14,16) is 19th and Lily Young is 25th, Bryony Shaw is 42nd.
In the men's RS:X, Louis Giard of France is tied in the lead with Daniele Benedetti ITA, one point ahead of Kiran Badloe and Dorian van Rijsselberghe of Holland.
Tom Squires (5,4,2) is best placed Brit in fifth place, one point behind Pawel Tarnowski POL. Sam Sills GBR is 12th overall and Kieran Holms Martin is 18th.
Second day for the 49er fleets and the men Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros of France lead from Logan Dunning and Oscar Gunn NZL.
Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (6,2) jump up to 10th and Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (UFD, 1) slip to 32nd overall after a snakes and ladder day.
Which brings us to the women's 49erFX where Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (2,1) take second behind the Danes, Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen (3,4).
Britain's Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth (8,19) stay at 19th overall.
Radial Women - Leaders after 6 qualification races (119 entries)
1st DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM 13 pts
2nd NOR 213841 Line FLEM HØST 20 pts
3rd USA 197111 Paige RAILEY 22 pts
4th NED 211391 Maxime JONKER 24 pts
5th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT 25 pts
6th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN 30 pts
7th CAN 206104 Sarah DOUGLAS 33 pts
8th GBR 213972 Hannah SNELLGROVE 36 pts
9th NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 36 pts
10th POL 211313 Magdalena KWASNA 40 pts
Laser Men - Leaders after 6 qualification races (165 entries)
1st NZL 214435 Sam MEECH 9 pts
2nd AUS 212796 Luke ELLIOTT 13 pts
3rd AUS 199015 Matthew WEARN 13 pts
4th AUS 199012 Tom BURTON 15 pts
5th CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 15 pts
6th GBR 209134 Elliot HANSON 21 pts
7th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL 22 pts
8th RUS 213011 Sergey KOMISSAROV 25 pts
9th FIN 214111 Kaarle TAPPER 26 pts
10th NOR 201111 Hermann TOMASGAARD 30 pts
RS:X Women - Leaders after 3 races (62 entries)
1st POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA 2 1 -6 3 pts
2nd POL 8 Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA 1 4 -9 5 pts
3rd GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 3 -7 2 5 pts
4th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI -7 6 1 7 pts
5th FRA 800 Delphine JARIEL -15 2 7 9 pts
6th NED 3 Lilian de GEUS 4 5 9 pts
7th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH 4 -25 5 9 pts
8th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON 2 12 14 pts
9th DEN 321 Lærke BUHL-HANSEN 11 -12 3 14 pts
10th NZL 48 Veerle TEN HAVE 9 5 -24 14 pts
RS:X Men - Leaders after 3 races (86 entries)
1st FRA 1 Louis GIARD 1 -7 1 2 pts
2nd ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI 1 1 -4 2 pts
3rd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 2 -11 1 3 pts
4th NED 8 Dorian van RIJSSELBERGHE 2 1 -14 3 pts
5th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI -5 2 3 5 pts
6th GBR 2 Tom SQUIRES -5 4 2 6 pts
7th KOR 1 Tae Hoon LEE 4 4 -19 8 pts
8th DEN 158 Sebastian FLEISCHER -12 7 2 9 pts
9th ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI 7 2 -44 9 pts
10th ISR 21 Nimrod MASHIAH 6 3 -7 9 pts
49er Men - Leaders after 5 races (86 entries)
1st FRA 195 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 2 1 -6 3 3 9 pts
2nd NZL 45 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN 8 2 1 2 -9 13 pts
3rd NZL 34 Josh POREBSKI and Trent RIPPEY 4 3 -25 3 4 14 pts
4th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 3 8 2 2 -16 15 pts
5th AUS 66 William PHILLIPS and Iain JENSEN 3 -19 6 1 6 16 pts
6th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 6 8 3 1 -25 18 pts
7th GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 10 -11 1 5 4 20 pts
8th GER 6 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 5 -16 4 11 1 21 pts
9th FRA 7 Kévin FISCHER and Yann JAUVIN -23 5 10 1 5 21 pts
10th GBR 2 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 9 4 -12 6 2 21 pts
49erFX Women - Leaders after 5 races (60 entries)
1st DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie Thusgaard OLSEN 1 -16 3 3 4 11 pts
2nd GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 8 -16 2 2 1 13 pts
3rd DEN 71 Jena HANSEN and Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 1 -18 1 7 6 15 pts
4th NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 3 -26 8 4 3 18 pts
5th BRA 12 Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 11 6 1 -13 1 19 pts
6th AUT 61 Tanja FRANK and Lorena ABICHT 7 2 -25 9 6 24 pts
7th NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Marieke JONGENS 2 1 4 18 -20 25 pts
8th FRA 971 Lili SEBESI and Albane DUBOIS 4 -12 11 3 7 25 pts
9th NZL 16 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 5 -13 6 6 11 28 pts
10th AUS 101 Natasha BRYANT and Annie WILMOT 7 13 -14 1 9 30 pts
