Sailing World Championships - Day 4 Results

With the Laser and Radial fleets completing their qualifcation races and the British team favourites yet to hit their stride, it was the young pretenders who came to the fore.

In the women's Radial Britain's Hannah Snellgrove (13,4) keeps her eighth place, Alison Young (4,11) is 14th and Georgina Povall (27,6) is 22nd overall.

Anne-Marie Rindom DNE moves into the lead of the Radial, seven points ahead of Line Flem Host of Norway.

In the men's Laser, Britain's Elliot Hanson (2,2) moves to 6th overall and Michael Beckett (6,4) is 14th, with Nick Thompson (12,19) now down in 15th place.

Sam Meech NZL is leading the Laser by four points from Luke Elliott AUS and Matt Wearn AUS.

The RS:X started their series and in the women, Maja Dziarnowska of Poland leads by two points from Zofia Noceti-Klepacka POL, with Britain's Saskia Sills (3,7,2) in third.

Emma Wilson (1,14,16) is 19th and Lily Young is 25th, Bryony Shaw is 42nd.

In the men's RS:X, Louis Giard of France is tied in the lead with Daniele Benedetti ITA, one point ahead of Kiran Badloe and Dorian van Rijsselberghe of Holland.

Tom Squires (5,4,2) is best placed Brit in fifth place, one point behind Pawel Tarnowski POL. Sam Sills GBR is 12th overall and Kieran Holms Martin is 18th.

Second day for the 49er fleets and the men Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros of France lead from Logan Dunning and Oscar Gunn NZL.

Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (6,2) jump up to 10th and Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (UFD, 1) slip to 32nd overall after a snakes and ladder day.

Which brings us to the women's 49erFX where Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (2,1) take second behind the Danes, Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen (3,4).

Britain's Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth (8,19) stay at 19th overall.

Radial Women - Leaders after 6 qualification races (119 entries)

1st DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM 13 pts

2nd NOR 213841 Line FLEM HØST 20 pts

3rd USA 197111 Paige RAILEY 22 pts

4th NED 211391 Maxime JONKER 24 pts

5th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT 25 pts

6th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN 30 pts

7th CAN 206104 Sarah DOUGLAS 33 pts

8th GBR 213972 Hannah SNELLGROVE 36 pts

9th NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 36 pts

10th POL 211313 Magdalena KWASNA 40 pts

Laser Men - Leaders after 6 qualification races (165 entries)

1st NZL 214435 Sam MEECH 9 pts

2nd AUS 212796 Luke ELLIOTT 13 pts

3rd AUS 199015 Matthew WEARN 13 pts

4th AUS 199012 Tom BURTON 15 pts

5th CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 15 pts

6th GBR 209134 Elliot HANSON 21 pts

7th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL 22 pts

8th RUS 213011 Sergey KOMISSAROV 25 pts

9th FIN 214111 Kaarle TAPPER 26 pts

10th NOR 201111 Hermann TOMASGAARD 30 pts

RS:X Women - Leaders after 3 races (62 entries)

1st POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA 2 1 -6 3 pts

2nd POL 8 Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA 1 4 -9 5 pts

3rd GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 3 -7 2 5 pts

4th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI -7 6 1 7 pts

5th FRA 800 Delphine JARIEL -15 2 7 9 pts

6th NED 3 Lilian de GEUS 4 5 9 pts

7th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH 4 -25 5 9 pts

8th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON 2 12 14 pts

9th DEN 321 Lærke BUHL-HANSEN 11 -12 3 14 pts

10th NZL 48 Veerle TEN HAVE 9 5 -24 14 pts

RS:X Men - Leaders after 3 races (86 entries)

1st FRA 1 Louis GIARD 1 -7 1 2 pts

2nd ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI 1 1 -4 2 pts

3rd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 2 -11 1 3 pts

4th NED 8 Dorian van RIJSSELBERGHE 2 1 -14 3 pts

5th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI -5 2 3 5 pts

6th GBR 2 Tom SQUIRES -5 4 2 6 pts

7th KOR 1 Tae Hoon LEE 4 4 -19 8 pts

8th DEN 158 Sebastian FLEISCHER -12 7 2 9 pts

9th ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI 7 2 -44 9 pts

10th ISR 21 Nimrod MASHIAH 6 3 -7 9 pts

49er Men - Leaders after 5 races (86 entries)

1st FRA 195 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 2 1 -6 3 3 9 pts

2nd NZL 45 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN 8 2 1 2 -9 13 pts

3rd NZL 34 Josh POREBSKI and Trent RIPPEY 4 3 -25 3 4 14 pts

4th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 3 8 2 2 -16 15 pts

5th AUS 66 William PHILLIPS and Iain JENSEN 3 -19 6 1 6 16 pts

6th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 6 8 3 1 -25 18 pts

7th GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 10 -11 1 5 4 20 pts

8th GER 6 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 5 -16 4 11 1 21 pts

9th FRA 7 Kévin FISCHER and Yann JAUVIN -23 5 10 1 5 21 pts

10th GBR 2 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 9 4 -12 6 2 21 pts

49erFX Women - Leaders after 5 races (60 entries)

1st DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie Thusgaard OLSEN 1 -16 3 3 4 11 pts

2nd GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 8 -16 2 2 1 13 pts

3rd DEN 71 Jena HANSEN and Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 1 -18 1 7 6 15 pts

4th NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 3 -26 8 4 3 18 pts

5th BRA 12 Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 11 6 1 -13 1 19 pts

6th AUT 61 Tanja FRANK and Lorena ABICHT 7 2 -25 9 6 24 pts

7th NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Marieke JONGENS 2 1 4 18 -20 25 pts

8th FRA 971 Lili SEBESI and Albane DUBOIS 4 -12 11 3 7 25 pts

9th NZL 16 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 5 -13 6 6 11 28 pts

10th AUS 101 Natasha BRYANT and Annie WILMOT 7 13 -14 1 9 30 pts

