Sailing World Championships - Day 3 Results

The 49er and 49erFX joined the Finn, Laser, Radial and 470 classes Saturday
The Finn reached the end of qualifying with Britain's Ed Wright (2,2) topping the leaderboard in a three-way tie with Max Salminen (4,1) SWE and Nicholas Heiner (9,1) NED.
Tom Ramshaw (17,2) CAN is in fourth place and Britain's Ben Cornish (2,8) in fifth.
The Laser men have completed four races with Sam Meech (1,2) NZL leading by two points from Finland's Kaarle Tapper (1,8) with Tom Burton (6,1) AUS third and Matt Wearn (1,4) in fourth place.
Britain's Nick Thompson (4,13) slips to fifth, and Elliot Hanson (11,1) moves to 11th overall.
In the women's Radial it was a big scoring day for most of the leaders, Paige Railey (16,5) of the USA now leads, with Anne-Marie Rindom (2,18) in second. Line Flem Host (5,27) of Norway is now in third place.
Britain's Hannah Snellgrove (14,1) moves up to eighth place after her flight win, Alison Young (5,32) is 19th and Georgina Povall (17,9) is 22nd overall.
Ai Konda Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka
In the women's 470, Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (5,3) remain in second place behind Japan's Ai Konda Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka (2,5).
In third place are Camille Lecoitre and Aloise Retornaz (8,36) of France. Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (24,9) are now 7th overall.
The men's 470 have finished qualification. Anton Dahlberg and Frederik Bergstrom (5,5,1) of SWE lead by five points from Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono (4,2,6) JPN.
Britain's Luke Patience and Chris Grube (4,6,1) gain places to finish fifth overall after six races.
The women's 49erFX joined the fun Saturday and Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey, scored well with an 8, 2, and discard a 16, but finish a low scoring day in seventh place.
Britain's Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth (13,7,9) are 19th overall.
49erFX leaders are Jena Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen of Denmark counting two race wins and an 18 discard, with second Odile van Aanholt and Marieke Jongens (2,1,4) NED.
In the men's 49er Logan Dunning and Oscar Gunn (8,2,1) NZL head a four-way tie after three flight races.
Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (9,4,12) are 22nd and James Grummett and Dan Budden (11,6,24) are 29th, and Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (15,23,3) are 31st overall.
The 470s and Finns have a rest day on Sunday as the Nacra 17 mixed multihull, the men’s and women’s RS:X and men’s and women’s kiteboard get their world championships underway.
Sailing World Championships - Day 3 Leaders
Finn Men - Leaders after 6 races (90 entries)
1st GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT 12 -14 1 5 2 2 22 pts
2nd SWE 33 Max SALMINEN 3 4 -16 10 4 1 22 pts
3rd NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 6 7 5 3 -9 1 22 pts
4th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW 9 1 9 2 -17 2 23 pts
5th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH 5 6 3 -18 2 8 24 pts
6th CRO 1 Josip OLUJIC 1 -15 2 9 3 10 25 pts
7th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR -25 3 8 4 8 3 26 pts
8th NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA 14 1 3 3 -19 6 27 pts
9th GER 259 Phillip KASUESKE 7 2 -21 7 1 12 29 pts
10th NOR 1 Anders PEDERSEN 8 5 13 1 7 -24 34 pts
Laser Men - Leaders after 4 races (165 entries)
1st NZL 214435 Sam MEECH 1 1 1 -2 3 pts
2nd FIN 214111 Kaarle TAPPER 2 2 1 -8 5 pts
3rd AUS 199012 Tom BURTON 1 5 -6 1 7 pts
4th AUS 199015 Matthew WEARN -7 4 1 4 9 pts
5th GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON 3 2 4 -13 9 pts
6th AUS 212796 Luke ELLIOTT -13 1 2 7 10 pts
7th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL 4 3 -19 3 10 pts
8th SWE 213457 Jesper STALHEIM 4 6 -9 1 11 pts
9th CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES -8 3 7 2 12 pts
10th USA 160189 Charlie BUCKINGHAM 9 3 4 -17 16 pts
Radial Women - Leaders after 4 races (119 entries)
1st USA 197111 Paige RAILEY 2 1 -16 5 8 pts
2nd DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM 4 3 2 -18 9 pts
3rd NOR 213841 Line FLEM HØST 3 2 5 -27 10 pts
4th NED 211391 Maxime JONKER 1 8 4 -23 13 pts
5th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT 5 7 1 -15 13 pts
6th NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 3 2 11 -28 16 pts
7th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN 4 5 9 -15 18 pts
8th GBR 213972 Hannah SNELLGROVE 8 10 -14 1 19 pts
9th POL 211313 Magdalena KWASNA 18 -20 1 4 23 pts
10th NED 212980 Daphne van der VAART -29 21 3 1 25 pts
470 Men - Leaders after 6 races (165 entries)
1st 4 SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM 1 3 -6 5 5 1 15 pts
2nd 23 JPN 20 Keiju OKADA and Jumpei HOKAZONO -10 6 2 4 2 6 20 pts
3rd 5 JPN 7 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI 5 6 2 7 1 -25 21 pts
4th 1 AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and William RYAN 3 -13 8 4 2 4 21 pts
5th 14 GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Chris GRUBE 7 4 4 6 1 -13 22 pts
6th 9 ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ 2 5 4 -18 8 3 22 pts
7th 11 SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 11 7 3 2 -16 1 24 pts
8th 13 FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION -11 11 3 1 9 2 26 pts
9th 16 JPN 11 Kazuto DOI and Naoya KIMURA 15 1 5 3 -20 7 31 pts
10th 6 USA 1 Stuart McNAY and David HUGHES -25 1 12 1 12 9 35 pts
470 Women - Leaders after 6 races (47 entries)
1st JPN 1 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA and Miho YOSHIOKA -12 1 3 6 2 5 17 pts
2nd GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh McINTYRE 9 -14 1 1 5 3 19 pts
3rd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 2 6 4 7 8 -36 27 pts
4th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA -8 7 7 3 6 6 29 pts
5th CHN 621 Mengxi WEI and Haiyan GAO -22 2 5 11 18 14 50 pts
6th ESP 14 Bàrbara CORNUDELLA and Sara LÓPEZ 10 8 -32 4 22 8 52 pts
7th GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and Anna CARPENTER 18 12 2 15 -24 9 56 pts
8th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noa LASRY -23 3 22 17 17 1 60 pts
9th BRA 177 Fernanda OLIVEIRA and Ana Luiza BARBACHAN -32 5 23 20 10 2 60 pts
10th GER 24 Nadine BOEHM and Ann-Christin GOLIAß 13 -33 24 9 1 13 60 pts
49erFX Women - Leaders after 3 races (60 entries)
1st DEN 71 Jena HANSEN and Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 1 -18 1 2 pts
2nd NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Marieke JONGENS 2 1 -4 3 pts
3rd DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie Thusgaard OLSEN 1 -16 3 4 pts
4th SWE 22 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTRÖM 2 4 -24 6 pts
5th BRA 12 Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE -11 6 1 7 pts
6th AUT 61 Tanja FRANK and Lorena ABICHT 7 2 -25 9 pts
7th GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 8 -16 2 10 pts
8th CAN 821 Alexandra TEN HOVE and Mariah MILLEN -19 3 7 10 pts
9th AUS 131 Amelia STABBACK and Ella CLARK 5 5 -13 10 pts
10th NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 3 -26 8 11 pts
49er Men - Leaders after 3 races (86 entries)
1st NZL 45 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN -8 2 1 3 pts
2nd FRA 195 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 2 1 -6 3 pts
3rd FRA 14 Mathieu FREI and Noe DELPECH 2 1 -10 3 pts
4th POR 27 Jorge LIMA and José COSTA 1 2 -16 3 pts
5th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 3 -8 2 5 pts
6th AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 1 -5 5 6 pts
7th AUS 91 David GILMOUR and Joel TURNER 5 1 -15 6 pts
8th POL 4 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Pawel KOLODZINSKI -14 4 2 6 pts
9th BRA 20 Carlos ROBLES LORENTE and Marco SOFFIATTI GRAEL -16 3 3 6 pts
10th NZL 34 Josh POREBSKI and Trent RIPPEY 4 3 -25 7 pts
