Sailing World Championships - Day 2

There is a long way to go and the name of the game is staying in the top ten, without letting the points build up.

The Finn, Laser, Radial and the 470 men and Womens classes took to the waters of Aarrhus in Denmark on the second day of competition.

In the Finn class, Britain's Ed Wright won race 3 and with a fifth in race 4 recovered to sit in 13th overall, although Ben Cornish with a third in race 3 did better overall, after discarding an 18 in race 4, to place seventh overall.



Pieter-Jan Posstma (3,3) of Holland takes a five point lead in the Finn ahead of Tom Ramshaw (9,2) of Canada and Josip Olijic (2,9) of Croatia, both on 12 points.

Best of the day was Luke Muller of the USA with back to back wins to move into fourth overall on 14 points.

Starting their first races, the Laser has Sam Meech (1,1) of New Zealand leading by two points from Finland's Kaarle Tapper (2,2) with Britain's Nick Thompson (3,2) making an unusual (for him) flying start to place third overall.

Also on their first day were the women's Radial event, with Vasileia Karachaliou (2,1) of Greece tied for the lead with Paige Railey (2,1) of the USA.

In third place is the Netherland's ever present Marit Bouwmeester (3,2) tied on five points with Line Flem Host (3,2) of Norway.

Best of the Brits is Hannah Snellgrove (8,10) in 12th overall. Alison Young (15,11) is 23rd and Georgina Povall (11,22) is 29th overall.

On their second day in the women's 470, Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre made up some places by winning both races, and move into second place behind Japan's Ai Konda Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka (3,6).

In third place are Camille Lecoitre and Aloise Retornaz (4,7) of France. Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (2,15) are 10th overall.

The men’s 470 ran three races to catch up from Thursday and Japan's Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura (1,5,3) are tied for the lead with Anton Dahlberg and Frederik Bergstrom (3,6,5) of Sweden.

In third place are Jordi Xammer and Nicolás Rodriguez (5,4,18) of Spain.

Britian's Luke Patience and Chris Grube (4,4,6) scored consistantly to place eighth overall, five points off the leaders.

Finn Men - Leaders after 4 races (90 entries)

1st NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA -14 1 3 3 7 pts

2nd CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW -9 1 9 2 12 pts

3rd CRO 1 Josip OLUJIC 1 -15 2 9 12 pts

4th USA 91 Luke MULLER 12 -15 1 1 14 pts

5th NOR 1 Anders PEDERSEN 8 5 -13 1 14 pts

6th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 6 -7 5 3 14 pts

7th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH 5 6 3 -18 14 pts

8th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF 1 6 -14 8 15 pts

9th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR -25 3 8 4 15 pts

10th GER 259 Phillip KASUESKE 7 2 -21 7 16 pts

Radial Women - Leaders after 2 races (119 entries)

1st GRE 212289 Vasileia KARACHALIOU 2 1 3 pts

1st USA 197111 Paige RAILEY 2 1 3 pts

3rd NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 3 2 5 pts

3rd NOR 213841 Line FLEM HØST 3 2 5 pts

5th DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM 4 3 7 pts

6th NED 211391 Maxime JONKER 1 8 9 pts

7th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN 4 5 9 pts

8th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT 5 7 12 pts

9th FIN 203033 Monika MIKKOLA 1 14 15 pts

10th JPN 199066 Manami DOI 7 8 15 pts

Laser Men - Leaders after 2 races (165 entries)

1st NZL 214435 Sam MEECH 1 1 2 pts

2nd FIN 214111 Kaarle TAPPER 2 2 4 pts

3rd GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON 3 2 5 pts

4th AUS 199012 Tom BURTON 1 5 6 pts

5th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL 4 3 7 pts

6th CRO 212013 Tonci STIPANOVIC 2 6 8 pts

7th NZL 214992 Andrew McKENZIE 6 4 10 pts

8th SWE 213457 Jesper STALHEIM 4 6 10 pts

9th CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 8 3 11 pts

10th AUS 199015 Matthew WEARN 7 4 11 pts

470 Men - Leaders after 4 races (165 entries)

1st JPN 11 Kazuto DOI and Naoya KIMURA -15 1 5 3 9 pts

2nd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM 1 3 -6 5 9 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ 2 5 4 -18 11 pts

4th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR -11 7 3 2 12 pts

5th JPN 20 Keiju OKADA and Jumpei HOKAZONO 10 6 2 4 12 pts

6th JPN 7 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI5 6 2 -7 13 pts

7th USA 1 Stuart McNAY and David HUGHES -25 1 12 1 14 pts

8th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Chris GRUBE -7 4 4 6 14 pts

9th FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION -11 11 3 1 15 pts

10th AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and William RYAN 3 -13 8 4 15 pts

470 Women - Leaders after 4 races (47 entries)

1st JPN 1 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA and Miho YOSHIOKA -12 1 3 6 10 pts

2nd GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh McINTYRE 9 -14 1 1 11 pts

3rd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 2 6 4 -7 12 pts

4th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO -8 7 7 3 17 pts

5th GER 95 Fabienne OSTER and Anastasiya WINKEL -45 4 12 2 18 pts

6th CHN 621 Mengxi WEI and Haiyan GAO -22 2 5 11 18 pts

7th ESP 14 Bàrbara CORNUDELLA and Sara LÓPEZ 10 8 -32 4 22 pts

8th NED 1 Afrodite KYRANAKOU and Anneloes van VEEN 5 10 10 -23 25 pts

9th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR 7 17 -18 5 29 pts

10th GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and Anna CARPENTER -18 12 2 15 29 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here