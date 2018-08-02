Sailing World Championships - Day 1

Brits make the best of a difficult day in Aarhus
In the Finn, both fleets (90 sailors split into two fleets of 45) managed one race, and the first was won by the Brazilian favourite, Jorge Zarif, who has dominated the 2018 season.
Britain's Hector Simpson had an impressive race crossing the finish line in fourth.
In the second Finn flight, Croatia’s Josip Olujic, was more of an outside winner, but leading from start to finish.
Britain's Ben Cornish was fifth and Ed Wright 12th.
In the men's 470 the first flight race was won by the Sweden's Anton Dahlberg and Frederik Bergström and the second by the Greek pair, Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis.
Martin Wrigley and James Taylor finished the day in the highest GBR overall position with a third and tied on points with Aussies Mathew Belcher and William Ryan.
In the same 470 flight as Wrigley and Taylor, Luke Patience and Chris Grube were seventh.
In the women's 470, where they sailed as one fleet completing two races, Camille Lecointre and her new crew, Aloise Retornaz (2,6) of France lead.
Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (9,14) finished the day in seventh place. Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (18,12) in 12th place.
Finn - After 1 race per flight (90 entries)
1st BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF 1 pts
1st CRO 1 Josip OLUJIC 1 pts
3rd ESP 26 Joan CARDONA MENDEZ 2 pts
3rd FRA 9 Guillaume BOISARD 2 pts
5th HKG 8 James DAGGE 3 pts
5th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN 3 pts
7th GBR 96 Hector SIMPSON 4 pts
7th TUR 35 Can AKDURAK 4 pts
9th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH 5 pts
9th RSA 1 David SHILTON 5 pts
470 Men - After 1 race per flight (63 entries)
1st GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS 1 pts
1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM 1 pts
3nd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ 2 pts
3nd ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRÒ 2 pts
5th AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and William RYAN 3 pts
5th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and James TAYLOR 3 pts
7th GRE 10 Vasilis PAPOUTSOGLOU and Ioannis ORFANOS 4 pts
7th KOR 1 Chang Ju KIM and Ji-Hoon KIM 4 pts
9th JPN 7 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI 5 pts
9th RUS 5 Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV 5 pts
470 Women - After 2 races (47 entries)
1st FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 2 6 8 pts
2nd JPN 1 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA and Miho YOSHIOKA 12 1 13 pts
3rd SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER 1 13 14 pts
4th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO 8 7 15 pts
5th NED 1 Afrodite KYRANAKOU and Anneloes van VEEN 5 10 15 pts
6th ESP 14 Bàrbara CORNUDELLA and Sara LÓPEZ 10 8 18 pts
7th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh McINTYRE 9 14 23 pts
8th FRA 19 Paola AMAR and Marine RIOU 4 19 23 pts
9th CHN 621 Mengxi WEI and Haiyan GAO 22 2 24 pts
10th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR 7 17 24 pts
