Sailing World Championships - Day 1

In the Finn, both fleets (90 sailors split into two fleets of 45) managed one race, and the first was won by the Brazilian favourite, Jorge Zarif, who has dominated the 2018 season.

Britain's Hector Simpson had an impressive race crossing the finish line in fourth.

In the second Finn flight, Croatia’s Josip Olujic, was more of an outside winner, but leading from start to finish.

Britain's Ben Cornish was fifth and Ed Wright 12th.

In the men's 470 the first flight race was won by the Sweden's Anton Dahlberg and Frederik Bergström and the second by the Greek pair, Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis.

Martin Wrigley and James Taylor finished the day in the highest GBR overall position with a third and tied on points with Aussies Mathew Belcher and William Ryan.

In the same 470 flight as Wrigley and Taylor, Luke Patience and Chris Grube were seventh.

In the women's 470, where they sailed as one fleet completing two races, Camille Lecointre and her new crew, Aloise Retornaz (2,6) of France lead.

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (9,14) finished the day in seventh place. Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (18,12) in 12th place.

Finn - After 1 race per flight (90 entries)

1st BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF 1 pts

1st CRO 1 Josip OLUJIC 1 pts

3rd ESP 26 Joan CARDONA MENDEZ 2 pts

3rd FRA 9 Guillaume BOISARD 2 pts

5th HKG 8 James DAGGE 3 pts

5th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN 3 pts

7th GBR 96 Hector SIMPSON 4 pts

7th TUR 35 Can AKDURAK 4 pts

9th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH 5 pts

9th RSA 1 David SHILTON 5 pts

470 Men - After 1 race per flight (63 entries)

1st GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS 1 pts

1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM 1 pts

3nd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ 2 pts

3nd ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRÒ 2 pts

5th AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and William RYAN 3 pts

5th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and James TAYLOR 3 pts

7th GRE 10 Vasilis PAPOUTSOGLOU and Ioannis ORFANOS 4 pts

7th KOR 1 Chang Ju KIM and Ji-Hoon KIM 4 pts

9th JPN 7 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI 5 pts

9th RUS 5 Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV 5 pts

470 Women - After 2 races (47 entries)

1st FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 2 6 8 pts

2nd JPN 1 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA and Miho YOSHIOKA 12 1 13 pts

3rd SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER 1 13 14 pts

4th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO 8 7 15 pts

5th NED 1 Afrodite KYRANAKOU and Anneloes van VEEN 5 10 15 pts

6th ESP 14 Bàrbara CORNUDELLA and Sara LÓPEZ 10 8 18 pts

7th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh McINTYRE 9 14 23 pts

8th FRA 19 Paola AMAR and Marine RIOU 4 19 23 pts

9th CHN 621 Mengxi WEI and Haiyan GAO 22 2 24 pts

10th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR 7 17 24 pts

