Sailing World Championships - View Live here

Aarhus, Denmark, will host the most important Olympic Sailing event after the Olympic Games - the Hempel Sailing World Championships - from Thursday 2 August until Sunday 12 August 2018.

With 1,400 sailors from 85 nations in close to 1,000 boats in 10 Olympic classes.

With Foiling Kiteboarding added into the equation, the World Championships will offer thrills, spills, high emotions and passion over the 11 racing days.

Britain has a 66-strong British Sailing squad at the event.

On Thursday first racing will be for the Finn and the 470 . . . 11:00 hrs UK.

Sailors will have the chance to qualify their nation for the next Olympic Games.

This is the first Tokyo 2020 qualifying event and there will be 101 spots up for grabs at the Worlds.

