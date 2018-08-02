Sailing World Championships - Saturday, Day 10 View Live here

Aarhus, Denmark, is hosting the most important Olympic Sailing event after the Olympic Games - the Hempel Sailing World Championships - from Thursday 2 August until Sunday 12 August 2018.

With 1,400 sailors from 85 nations in close to 1,000 boats in 10 Olympic classes.

With Foiling Kiteboarding added into the equation, the World Championships will offer thrills, spills, high emotions and passion over the 11 racing days.

Britain has a 66-strong British Sailing squad at the event.





Saturday featured class schedule: (Europe times):

14:00 – 49er Medal Race (13:00 BST)

14:45 – 49erFX Medal Race (13:45 BST)

15:30 – Kiteboarding Men Medal Race (14:30 BST)

15:45 – Kiteboarding Women Medal Race (14:45 BST)

Sailors will have the chance to qualify their nation for the next Olympic Games.

This is the first Tokyo 2020 qualifying event and there will be 101 spots up for grabs at the Worlds.

Sailing World Championships - Day 5 Results

