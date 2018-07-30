British Sailing squad for 2018 Sailing World Championships

The quadrennial Sailing World Championships will be contested by 1,125 sailors from 83 countries – and is the most crucial date in this season’s calendar.

It is a combined world championships for all ten Olympic classes and therefore a major indicator of performance in the run-up to Tokyo 2020.

It is also the first opportunity for countries to qualify for places in each of the classes for Tokyo 2020.

The team’s opening ceremony flagbearer will be Bryony Shaw, the Beijing 2008 bronze medallist, who returned to competition earlier this year following the birth of her son Jaddek in June 2017.





Squad members expected to feature on the podiums are women’s 470 duo Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, reigning 49er world champions Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, and foiling Nacra 17 world champion Ben Saxton with new crew Nicola Boniface.

In the men’s 470 fleet, 2012 silver medallist Luke Patience will be on the start line with crew Chris Grube looking to build on their impressive start to the 2018 season.

Two-time world champion Nick Thompson competes alongside European silver medallist Michael Beckett and Elliot Hanson, who has won three international medals since returning from injury in May.

In the 49er FX, recent European bronze medallists Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth will race alongside Medemblik Regatta gold medallists Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey.

European Finn class champion Ed Wright will be among those on the start line, although 2016 gold medallist Giles Scott has opted not to compete in order to focus his training on the first Olympic test event in September.

Eighteen British sailors who are not currently part of the British Sailing Team will also be in action in Aarhus.

Kite boarding will make its Sailing World Championships debut ahead of its proposed inclusion in the Paris 2024 Games.

Britain will be represented by brothers Guy and Olly Bridge plus Connor Bainbridge in the men’s fleet, and Steph Bridge in the women’s fleet.

Guy Bridge was recently crowned the Formula Kite European champion, while Olly Bridge took second.

Steph Bridge is a five-time kite race world champion, while Connor Bainbridge competes on the 2018 Hydrofoil Pro Tour.

British Sailing Team for 2018 Sailing World Championships

Men’s RS:X

Kieran Holmes-Martin

Andy Brown

Dan Wilson

Tom Squires

Matt Barton

Women’s RS:X

Bryony Shaw

Emma Wilson

Saskia Sills

Laser Standard

Nick Thompson

Elliot Hanson

Michael Beckett

Lorenzo Chiavarini

Jack Wetherell

Dan Whiteley

Jack Cookson

Laser Radial

Alison Young

Georgina Povall

Clementine Thompson

Daisy Collingridge

Finn

Ed Wright

Ben Cornish

Henry Wetherell

Hector Simpson

Men’s 470

Luke Patience and Chris Grube

Martin Wrigley and James Taylor

Ben Whaley and Ryan Orr

Arran Holman and Marcus Tressler

Women’s 470

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter

Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart

49er

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas

Chris Taylor and Sam Batten

James Grummett and Daniel Budden

Morgan Peach and Rhos Hawes

Gillies Munro and Daniel Harris

49erFX

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey

Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth

Megan Brickwood and Ellie Aldridge

Nacra 17

Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface

John Gimson and Anna Burnet

Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon

Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin

Men’s Kite

Connor Bainbridge*

Guy Bridge*

Olly Bridge*

Women’s Kite

Steph Bridge*

*not members of the British Sailing Team

