British Sailing squad for 2018 Sailing World Championships

The 66-strong British Sailing squad was revealed by British Sailing Team boss Mark Robinson for the ten-day regatta in Aarhus, Denmark, from 2-12 August.
The quadrennial Sailing World Championships will be contested by 1,125 sailors from 83 countries – and is the most crucial date in this season’s calendar.
It is a combined world championships for all ten Olympic classes and therefore a major indicator of performance in the run-up to Tokyo 2020.
It is also the first opportunity for countries to qualify for places in each of the classes for Tokyo 2020.
The team’s opening ceremony flagbearer will be Bryony Shaw, the Beijing 2008 bronze medallist, who returned to competition earlier this year following the birth of her son Jaddek in June 2017.
Squad members expected to feature on the podiums are women’s 470 duo Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, reigning 49er world champions Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, and foiling Nacra 17 world champion Ben Saxton with new crew Nicola Boniface.
In the men’s 470 fleet, 2012 silver medallist Luke Patience will be on the start line with crew Chris Grube looking to build on their impressive start to the 2018 season.
Two-time world champion Nick Thompson competes alongside European silver medallist Michael Beckett and Elliot Hanson, who has won three international medals since returning from injury in May.
In the 49er FX, recent European bronze medallists Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth will race alongside Medemblik Regatta gold medallists Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey.
European Finn class champion Ed Wright will be among those on the start line, although 2016 gold medallist Giles Scott has opted not to compete in order to focus his training on the first Olympic test event in September.
Eighteen British sailors who are not currently part of the British Sailing Team will also be in action in Aarhus.
Kite boarding will make its Sailing World Championships debut ahead of its proposed inclusion in the Paris 2024 Games.
Britain will be represented by brothers Guy and Olly Bridge plus Connor Bainbridge in the men’s fleet, and Steph Bridge in the women’s fleet.
Guy Bridge was recently crowned the Formula Kite European champion, while Olly Bridge took second.
Steph Bridge is a five-time kite race world champion, while Connor Bainbridge competes on the 2018 Hydrofoil Pro Tour.
British Sailing Team for 2018 Sailing World Championships
Men’s RS:X
Kieran Holmes-Martin
Andy Brown
Dan Wilson
Tom Squires
Matt Barton
Women’s RS:X
Bryony Shaw
Emma Wilson
Saskia Sills
Laser Standard
Nick Thompson
Elliot Hanson
Michael Beckett
Lorenzo Chiavarini
Jack Wetherell
Dan Whiteley
Jack Cookson
Laser Radial
Alison Young
Georgina Povall
Clementine Thompson
Daisy Collingridge
Finn
Ed Wright
Ben Cornish
Henry Wetherell
Hector Simpson
Men’s 470
Luke Patience and Chris Grube
Martin Wrigley and James Taylor
Ben Whaley and Ryan Orr
Arran Holman and Marcus Tressler
Women’s 470
Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre
Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter
Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart
49er
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell
James Peters and Fynn Sterritt
Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas
Chris Taylor and Sam Batten
James Grummett and Daniel Budden
Morgan Peach and Rhos Hawes
Gillies Munro and Daniel Harris
49erFX
Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey
Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth
Megan Brickwood and Ellie Aldridge
Nacra 17
Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface
John Gimson and Anna Burnet
Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon
Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin
Men’s Kite
Connor Bainbridge*
Guy Bridge*
Olly Bridge*
Women’s Kite
Steph Bridge*
*not members of the British Sailing Team
