Nacra 17 Europeans - Italians come back for more

Italy's Tita and Banti wound-up a long day on the water as the first Back-to-Back European Champions in the foiling Nacra 17 era.

They ran-out winners 13 points ahead of Australia's Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders, with Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco of Spain in third place.

With 2017 European Champs Ruggero Tita and Catarina Banti winning 6 of the 7 Gold Fleet races, the medal race was mostly a formality.

Mathematically the Italian pair could still fall out of contention – however unlikely - and indeed Tita and Banti saved their worst race for last, but still took a comfortable victory.

Lin Cenholt and CP Lubeck of Denmark were fourth and the Aussie medal race winners Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin, were fifth.

British Sailing Teammates Saxton/Boniface and Gimson/Burnet – both ahead of the Aussies on points - fought each other around the short course to finish behind them in sixth and seventh.

Nacra 17 Mixed - European Championship Podium (53 entries)

1st ITA Ruggero Tita, Caterina Banti 34 pts

2nd NZL Gemma Jones, Jason Saunders 47 pts

3rd ESP Fernando Echavarri, Tara Pacheco 56 pts

4th DEN Lin Cenholt, CP Lubeck 64 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here