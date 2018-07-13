49er & 49erFX Europeans - Medal Day in Gdynia

With the medal races completed in Gdynia, Poland, on Friday Spain's Botín and Lopez took the men's 49er title ahead of Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki of Poland, and Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell.

In the women's 49erFX, Næss and Ronningen of Norway are the new European champions, with second Germany's Victoria Jurczok and Anika Loren, tied on points with Britain's Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth in third place.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey finished tenth overall.

49erFX Women - European Championship Podium (48 entries)

1st NOR Helene Naess, Marie Ronningen 59 pts

2nd GER Vicky Jurczok, Anika Lorenz 81 pts

3rd GBR Sophie Weguelin, Sophie Ainsworth 81 pts

49er Men - European Championship Podium (92 entries)

1st ESP Diego Botín, Iago Lopez 69 pts

2nd POL Dominik Buksak, Szymon Wirzbicki 74 pts

3rd GBR Dylan Fletcher-Scott, Stuart Bithell 75 pts

