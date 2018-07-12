Nacra 17 Europeans - Echavarri and Pacheco take lead

While Echavarri and Pacheco were all smiles, countryman and 49er gold medalist Iker Martinez and crew Olga Maslivets had a nightmare day, retiring from both Nacra 17 races and now in 12th place overall.

For Rio silver medalists Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (7,4) and reigning Nacra 17 World Champ Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface (12,10), the overall championship victory is likely out of reach.

But for the top 3, it is all to play for, with Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA, Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders NZL, and Echavarri/Pacheco ESP separated by just 4 points, it’s anybody’s title Friday.

Nacra 17 Mixed - European Championship after Day 5 (53 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 17.0 pts

2nd NZL 22 Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders 20.0 pts

3rd ESP 28 Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco 21.0 pts

4th GBR 91 Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface 36.0 pts

5th AUS 2 Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 42.0 pts

6th DEN 71 Lin Cenholt and Cp Lübeck 44.0 pts

7th AUS 46 Nathan Outteridge and Haylee Outteridge 47.0 pts

8th GBR 21 John Gimson and Anna Burnet 48.0 pts

9th ITA 73 Lorenzo Bressani and Cecilia Zorzi 58.0 pts

10th USA 27 Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee 61.0 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here