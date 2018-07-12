Nacra 17 Europeans - Echavarri and Pacheco take lead

Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco easily won the day with a 1 - 2, while their nearest competition sailed throwouts
While Echavarri and Pacheco were all smiles, countryman and 49er gold medalist Iker Martinez and crew Olga Maslivets had a nightmare day, retiring from both Nacra 17 races and now in 12th place overall.
For Rio silver medalists Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (7,4) and reigning Nacra 17 World Champ Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface (12,10), the overall championship victory is likely out of reach.
But for the top 3, it is all to play for, with Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA, Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders NZL, and Echavarri/Pacheco ESP separated by just 4 points, it’s anybody’s title Friday.
Nacra 17 Mixed - European Championship after Day 5 (53 entries)
1st ITA 26 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 17.0 pts
2nd NZL 22 Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders 20.0 pts
3rd ESP 28 Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco 21.0 pts
4th GBR 91 Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface 36.0 pts
5th AUS 2 Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 42.0 pts
6th DEN 71 Lin Cenholt and Cp Lübeck 44.0 pts
7th AUS 46 Nathan Outteridge and Haylee Outteridge 47.0 pts
8th GBR 21 John Gimson and Anna Burnet 48.0 pts
9th ITA 73 Lorenzo Bressani and Cecilia Zorzi 58.0 pts
10th USA 27 Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee 61.0 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here