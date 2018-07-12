49er & 49erFX Europeans - Silver lining on day 5

Defending 49er champions, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, came out of the murk to move back into contention, finishing behind Lucas Rual and Amoros Emile of France and moving to third place overall.

Local heros Lucas Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski took a sixth to keep a 3 point lead ahead of Spain's Diego Botín and Iago.

After a long wait, the second 49er start was abandoned.

Thanks to the unstable weather, the women's 49erFX fleet never left the beach. They will sail their finale for the European Championship Friday with the other classes.

Spain's Carla and Marta Munté have an eight point lead from Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen of Norway, with Britain's Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth just one point back in third place.

49er Men - European Championship leaders after Day 5 (92 entries)

1st POL 4 Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski 36.0 pts

2nd ESP 97 Diego Botín and Iago 39.0 pts

3rd GBR 1 Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell 45.0 pts

4th GER 5 Justus Schmidt and Max Boehme 46.0 pts

5th POL 19 Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki 53.0 pts

6th FRA 195 Lucas Rual and Amoros Emile 56.0 pts

7th ARG 51 Yago Lange and Klaus Lange 62.0 pts

8th POR 27 Jorge Lima and José Luis Costa 67.0 pts

9th SWE 121 Hannes Westberg and Albin Boman 68.0 pts

10th AUT 29 Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl 72.0 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here