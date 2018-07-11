49er & 49erFX Europeans - Day 4 is Ladies Day

The former 29er world champions (2014) Carla and Marta Munté (5,4,2) take the 49erFX lead with an eight point lead over former leaders Helene Naess and Marie Roningen.

Reigning European Champions Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke (GER) stormed off to an easy race 1 victory, but gave most of their gains with a 16 in the second race, finishing the day in 11th overall.

Norway's Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen (8,15,4) drop to second and Britain's Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth (4,8,10) are just one point back in third place.

Julia Gross and Hanna Klinga (2,1,16) of Sweden were the only one in the leading group to win a race and move up into fourth, ahead of the USA's Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (19,UFD,7) drop back to 14th overall.

No 49er racing as PRO David Campbell James sent the men's fleet home almost immediately after they arrived at the race area due to the approaching storm.

49erFX Women - European Championship Gold leaders after Day 4 (48 entries)

1st ESP 178 Carla Munté Carrasco and Marta Munté Carrasco 39.0 pts

2nd NOR 26 Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen 47.0 pts

3rd GBR 28 Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth 48.0 pts

4th SWE 15 Julia Gross and Hanna Klinga 58.0 pts

5th USA 50 Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea 66.0 pts

6th DEN 49 Anne-Julie Schütt and Iben Nielsby 67.0 pts

7th NOR 20 Ragna Agerup and Maia Agerup 70.0 pts

8th POL 888 Aleksandra Melzacka and Kinga £oboda 71.0 pts

9th AUS 101 Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot 74.0 pts

10th DEN 11 Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen 74.0 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here