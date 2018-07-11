Nacra 17 Europeans - Riders of the Storm

Ruggero Tita and Catarina Banti added two race wins to take the lead from Gemma Jones, Jason Saunders (2,8) of New Zealand.

The Nacra 17s enjoyed some frantic racing after a massive thunderstorm system erupting over the mainland helped create a brisk, 15 knot Northeasterly that allowed them to reach speeds well over 20 knots at times.

Spain's Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco (7,4) hold onto third place while Britain's Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface (19,2) drop to fourth.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5,6) GBR move into fifth place, although they are nine points off Saxton and Boniface.

Nathan and Haylee Outteridge (15,5) are in sixth place, just one point behind Gimson and Burnet.

Nacra 17 Mixed - European Championship after Day 4 (53 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 16.0 pts

2nd NZL 22 Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders 18.0 pts

3rd ESP 28 Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco 25.0 pts

4th GBR 91 Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface 33.0 pts

5th GBR 21 John Gimson and Anna Burnet 42.0 pts

6th AUS 46 Nathan Outteridge and Haylee Outteridge 43.0 pts

7th DEN 71 Lin Cenholt and Cp Lübeck 44.0 pts

8th AUS 2 Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 49.0 pts

9th ITA 73 Lorenzo Bressani and Cecilia Zorzi 55.0 pts

10th ESP 70 Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets 57.0 pts

