Nacra 17 Europeans - Day 2 in Gdynia

The Spanish and Kiwi teams posed 4 and 5 points respectively from three races. Kiwi crew Saunders said it was all about working the left side. “There were times when it was OK to be right, but it was always good to be left,” he said.

Britain's Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface dropped out of the lead and sit in third, but tied on ten points with Echavarri / Pacheco and Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti.

The leading four have a five point lead over fifth placed Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee of the USA, who picked-up five places, with Australia's Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin breaking into the top ten in sixth place.

Nathan and Haylee Outteridge (AUS) remain in contention with their new brother-sister team, the pair in eighth, despite a big scare today in the final race.

Haylee fell into the water while setting up for a gybe and was struck on the back of her leg by a rudder. She was bruised by the blade, but able to continue.

Nacra 17 Mixed - European Championship after Day 2 (53 entries)

1st NZL 22 Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (3.0) 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 7.0 pts

2nd ESP 28 Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco 2.0 4.0 (5.0) 1.0 1.0 2.0 10.0 pts

3rd GBR 91 Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface 2.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 (4.0) 4.0 10.0 pts

4th ITA 26 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1.0 3.0 2.0 (4.0) 3.0 1.0 10.0 pts

5th USA 27 Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee 1.0 (16.0) 2.0 2.0 6.0 4.0 15.0 pts

6th AUS 2 Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 3.0 7.0 (15.0) 5.0 2.0 1.0 18.0 pts

7th ITA 73 Lorenzo Bressani and Cecilia Zorzi 4.0 2.0 3.0 (17.0) 3.0 6.0 18.0 pts

8th AUS 46 Nathan and Haylee Outteridge 6.0 3.0 5.0 6.0 1.0 (22.0) 21.0 pts

9th AUS 377 Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland 5.0 2.0 9.0 7.0 4.0 (13.0) 27.0 pts

10th GBR 21 John Gimson and Anna Burnet 7.0 6.0 4.0 (12.0) 6.0 5.0 28.0 pts

