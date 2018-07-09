49er & 49erFX Europeans - Day 2

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell got back on track with a 2, 4, 2, finishing day 2 with a race win and in fifth place overall.

They gained 12 places and are now four points off the leaders, Yago and Klaus Lange (1,3,3,18) of Argentina.

In second place overall are Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski Poland and dropping to third place are Will Phillips and Iain Jensen of Australia.

49er Men - European Championship leaders after Day 2 (92 entries)

1st ARG 51 Yago Lange and Klaus Lange 4.0 4.0 4.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 (18.0) 19.0 pts

2nd POL 4 Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski. 4.0 3.0 (5.0) 5.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 19.0 pts

3rd AUS 66 William Phillips and Iain Jensen 1.0 1.0 2.0 (10.0) 8.0 1.0 8.0 21.0 pts

4th ESP 97 Diego Botín and Iago 5.0 6.0 6.0 2.0 1.0 (7.0) 2.0 22.0 pts

5th GBR 1 Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell 5.0 (10.0) 9.0 2.0 4.0 2.0 1.0 23.0 pts

6th POL 19 Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki 2.0 (12.0) 12.0 1.0 3.0 1.0 5.0 24.0 pts

7th AUT 29 Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl 3.0 (32.0 DSQ) 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 17.0 26.0 pts

8th SWE 16 Carl P Sylvan and Marcus Anjemark (11.0) 2.0 6.0 3.0 6.0 10.0 1.0 28.0 pts

9th DEN 132 Mads Lübeck and Mads Lübeck 1.0 6.0 1.0 6.0 16.0 3.0 (23.0) 33.0 pts

10th GER 5 Justus Schmidt and Max Boehme 10.0 (13.0) 1.0 8.0 2.0 4.0 8.0 33.0 pts

In the women's 49erFX, Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth drop back to fourth overall, as Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen of Norway takeover the lead, now three points ahead of Carla and Marta Munté Carrasco of Spain.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey GBR had a better day climbing three places to seventh overall to keep in contention.

49erFX Women - European Championship leaders after Day 2 (48 entries)

1st NOR 26 Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen 6.0 2.0 (9.0) 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 13.0 pts

2nd ESP 178 Carla and Marta Munté Carrasco 6.0 1.0 2.0 4.0 1.0 2.0 (12.0) 16.0 pts

3rd USA 50 Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea 3.0 (9.0) 3.0 2.0 9.0 1.0 3.0 21.0 pts

4th GBR 28 Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth 4.0 7.0 1.0 1.0 (11.0) 3.0 7.0 23.0 pts

5th DEN 11 Ida Marie Nielsen and Marie Olsen 7.0 (15.0) 5.0 2.0 2.0 8.0 7.0 31.0 pts

6th GER 9 Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke 4.0 4.0 3.0 7.0 8.0 DPI 7.0 (16.0) 33.0 pts

7th GBR 44 Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 12.0 3.0 6.0 8.0 (15.0) 3.0 2.0 34.0 pts

8th AUS 101 Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot 1.0 (12.0) 12.0 5.0 7.0 9.0 1.0 35.0 pts

9th POL 888 Aleksandra Melzacka and Kinga £oboda 1.0 14.0 (17.0) 7.0 3.0 4.0 6.0 35.0 pts

10th NOR 20 Ragna Agerup and Maia Agerup (14.0) 9.0 10.0 3.0 4.0 9.0 1.0 36.0 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here