Nacra 17 Europeans - Saxton and Boniface lead

Britain's Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface take early lead on Day 1
On the opening day of the Nacra 17 Europeans Championships in Gdynia, Poland, Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface have taken a one point lead after three races.
In light breeze conditions Saxton and Boniface won two of their flight races and sit one point ahead of New Zealand's Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders.
In third place are defending champions, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy, with fourth Lorenzo Bressani and Cecilia Zorzi of Italy.
Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet are in eighth place, 13 points off the leaders.
Nacra 17 Mixed - European Championship after Day 1 (53 entries)
1st GBR 91 Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface 2.0 1.0 1.0 4.0 pts
2nd NZL 22 Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders 3.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 pts
3rd ITA 26 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1.0 3.0 2.0 6.0 pts
4th ITA 73 Lorenzo Bressani and Cecilia Zorzi 4.0 2.0 3.0 9.0 pts
5th ESP 28 Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco 2.0 4.0 5.0 11.0 pts
6th AUS 46 Nathan Outteridge and Haylee Outteridge 6.0 3.0 5.0 14.0 pts
7th AUS 377 Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland 5.0 2.0 9.0 16.0 pts
8th GBR 21 John Gimson and Anna Burnet 7.0 6.0 4.0 17.0 pts
9th USA 392 Ravi Parent and Caroline Atwood 5.0 5.0 8.0 18.0 pts
10th USA 27 Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee 1.0 16.0 2.0 19.0 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here