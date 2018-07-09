Nacra 17 Europeans - Saxton and Boniface lead

On the opening day of the Nacra 17 Europeans Championships in Gdynia, Poland, Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface have taken a one point lead after three races.

In light breeze conditions Saxton and Boniface won two of their flight races and sit one point ahead of New Zealand's Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders.

In third place are defending champions, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy, with fourth Lorenzo Bressani and Cecilia Zorzi of Italy.

Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet are in eighth place, 13 points off the leaders.

Nacra 17 Mixed - European Championship after Day 1 (53 entries)

1st GBR 91 Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface 2.0 1.0 1.0 4.0 pts

2nd NZL 22 Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders 3.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 pts

3rd ITA 26 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1.0 3.0 2.0 6.0 pts

4th ITA 73 Lorenzo Bressani and Cecilia Zorzi 4.0 2.0 3.0 9.0 pts

5th ESP 28 Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco 2.0 4.0 5.0 11.0 pts

6th AUS 46 Nathan Outteridge and Haylee Outteridge 6.0 3.0 5.0 14.0 pts

7th AUS 377 Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland 5.0 2.0 9.0 16.0 pts

8th GBR 21 John Gimson and Anna Burnet 7.0 6.0 4.0 17.0 pts

9th USA 392 Ravi Parent and Caroline Atwood 5.0 5.0 8.0 18.0 pts

10th USA 27 Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee 1.0 16.0 2.0 19.0 pts

Full results here

